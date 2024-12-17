The 15 Biggest fashion and pop culture moments of 2024

Ah, 2024, the year that Taylor Swift’s love story with Travis Kelce dominated headlines, no one was safe from experiencing a Brat Summer and bubble hems unexpectedly burst back into popularity.

Oasis announced a surprise reunion, to the delight of dads everywhere. Politics was tumultuous to say the least and Pantone’s colour of the year was Peach Fuzz, shortly to be usurped by 'Mocha Mousse' for 2025.

So let’s celebrate the end of the year by looking back at some of the biggest fashion and pop culture moments of the last 12 months.

15 Biggest fashion and pop culture moments of 2024:



1/ 15 © FilmMagic Wicked Press Tour Something wicked this way comes, but all we can talk about is the array of fantastic outfits Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have sported on the movie’s extensive press tour this year. Showcasing method dressing at its finest, the pair leaned towards colour palettes reflective of their respective characters (pink for Glinda and green for Elphaba). Their super sincere press interviews became instant TikTok fodder as excitement around the movie reached fever pitch.

2/ 15 Chemena Kamali at Chloé Millennials rejoined when Chemena Kamali took over as Creative Director Chloé, bringing back the boho-chic aesthetic that had us all firmly in its grip back in the mid 2000s. And better yet, everyone’s favourite boho fashion icon Sienna Miller was in the front row sporting the sheer luxe lacey looks that made her famous and frankly looking better than ever before.

3/ 15 © Robert Viglasky Rivals Fever Who could've predicted that a TV remake of Jilly Cooper's 80's bonkbuster Rivals would be the best thing on telly this year. From Alex Hassell's turn as seriously sexy Rupert to Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson's incredible chemistry as Freddie and Lizzie, lovers teetering on the edge of an affair. Best of all the show has been picked up for a second series.

4/ 15 © Getty Images The Olympics The 2024 Summer Olympics took place in Paris this year, with one of the most spectacular opening ceremonies we’ve seen in years, thanks to performances by Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. The fashion gets a nod from us too, who could forget Snoop Dogg’s head-to-toe equestrian attire or French singer-songwriter Yseult at the closing ceremony wearing Dior Haute Couture. Also a special shout out to the Australian breakdancer RayGun and her Kangaroo inspired moves.

5/ 15 Margiela SS24 Show Taking place under the iconic Pont Alexandre III, John Galliano’s Couture SS24 collection for Maison Margiela had fashion fans giddy with excitement. Blending the theatrical with the surreal, extreme silhouettes were worn by models and actors alike (with Gwendoline Christie making a surprise appearance). Doll-like makeup and glass skin by Pat McGrath has triggered a thousand copycats and the show successfully inserted itself into the fashion history books. In December this year, Galliano announced that he was stepping down from the label after 10 years as creative director, saying on Instagram: “my heart overflows with joyous gratitude, and my soul smiles.”

6/ 15 © GC Images Beyoncé at NYFW Superstar Beyoncé caused a frantic frenzy at New York Fashion Week by unexpectedly popping up at the Luar show in a showstopping silver ensemble. She teamed a bejewelled dress with thigh-high boots and an encrusted cowboy hat. Casual it was not. Fabulous, most certainly. She firmly cemented Cowboy Core as one of the cornerstones of 2024 pop culture, dominating fashion and music alike. Where Beyoncé goes, we follow…



7/ 15 © FilmMagic Michael Shannon at The Met Every year at the Met Gala, we are frankly spoiled by all the incredible outfits sported by the A-list attendees. But this year, actor Michael Shannon gets a gold star, yes for his black double breasted Balenciaga suit, but also his accessory of choice. A bag of crisps. Not just any bag of crisps we should add but a Balenciaga bag of crisps that costs a lot more than your average Walkers. Coming in three ‘flavours’ Michael plumped for cheese and onion. Our favourite.



8/ 15 © Redferns Brat Summer On January 1 this year, who could have predicted that wearing lots of slime green and being a brat would be at the forefront of our concerns all summer. Thanks to Charli XCX’s album and its celebration of slightly messy and chaotic confidence, we were all encouraged to unapologetically be ourselves. And to have fun, which is always of the utmost importance.



9/ 15 Alessandro Michele's debut at Valentino Alessandro Michele and Gucci went together like apple crumble and custard and the fashion world took a sharp intake of breath when he stepped down. Taking up the reins at fellow Italian fashion house Valentino this year, his debut collection for Cruise 2025 displayed the elegance the label is known for punctuated with eclectic, playful elements typical of the designer.



10/ 15 © WireImage Bennifer Call it Quits When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after 20 years apart the world rejoiced. Love had conquered! Well perhaps not, as rumours of divorce soon started swirling alongside pictures of their pair looking like they weren’t exactly living in marital bliss. They called it quits for good this year with JLo filing for divorce in August. Never mind, we’ll always have Gigli.



11/ 15 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vic Naomi Campbell at the V&A The extraordinary career of supermodel legend Naomi Campbell was celebrated at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London this year with an exhibition that showcased over 100 outfits including Mugler, Valentino and Vivienne Westwood. Tracking her journey from South London schoolgirl to global megastar, the exhibition is on until April next year so don’t miss out.



12/ 15 Coperni at Disneyland Little did we know that Sleeping Beauty’s Castle would make the most stunning backdrop for a fashion show, until Coperni showcased their SS25 collection in the grounds of Disneyland Paris, taking inspiration from Disney’s most beloved characters. Shutting down the park for the evening, positively enchanting gowns were spotted alongside a fair bit of Mickey Mouse merch. The guest of honour? Gen Z’s finest, Miss Kylie Jenner.



13/ 15 © Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im Zendaya's Challengers Wardrobe We’ve never been that keen on tennis before we spotted Zendaya in her Wimbledon-coded ensembles for the press tour of sexy drama Challengers. Stylist Law Roach worked his magic on Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren pieces, teaming crisp pinstripes with sequin paillettes and mixing in plenty of fresh-lawn-green. We can’t not mention those incredible Loewe tennis ball heel shoes too.



14/ 15 © ANP/AFP via Getty Images The Eras Tour ended It’s hard to believe but Taylor Swift embarked on her record breaking Eras tour way back in March 2023. 149 concerts later, spanning 5 continents, the songstress is now officially the first billionaire to make her bucks from music alone. We’ve been treated to outfits by Roberto Cavalli and Versace and appearances by Ice Spice, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor’s boyfriend American footballer Travis Kelce in London.

