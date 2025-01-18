Taylor Swift proves thigh-high leather boots are the footwear choice for winter 2025

If you’re going to take style cues from anyone in this world, Taylor Swift most definitely up there on the list.

When she’s not kitted out in fully bedazzled corsets, ethereal floaty dresses and feather-fringed coats on stage, the 35-year-old Pennsylvania native can usually be found in an off-duty outfit just as stylish.

Proving her sartorial style agenda once again, Taylor was seen en route to date night with her beau Travis Kelce at Nobu Downtown in New York City on Friday night.

© GC Images Taylor added a simple black handbag to tie the look together

For the romantic occasion, Taylor kept her outfit ultra chic with a sultry twist, styling a set of heeled knee-high leather boots with a pair of sheer black tights, a leather mini skirt and a tailored blazer fixed with gold metal clasp accents.

To accompany the sleek all-black look, the august singer wore her bouncy fringed blonde locks in a soft blowout, the perfect accessory to partner with her Chanel earrings.

© GC Images Her red lipstick was the perfect touch of colour

For glam, Taylor decided to sport her signature bold red lipstick and winged liner look but added a touch of glimmering glitter eyeshadow to elevate.

Fashion lovers will know the importance of a good boot silhouette, especially throughout the winter months. Over the past few months kitten-heel, pointed toe and suede options have taken over the style sphere, donned on repeat by notable names and fashionable faces.

As for the thigh-high option, Taylor isn’t the only A-Lister giving them a whirl. Late last year Jennifer Lopez styled a pair with a pleated mini skirt while Emily Ratajkowski heroed a flat version with a plaid mini skirt on her Instagram story.

All in all, Taylor's divine date night ensemble is the blueprint for when the dress code reads ‘casual chic’ and if you’ve got a few after-dark plans in the diary already and are yet to decide on your outfit, a blazer, mini skirt, sheer tights and set of leather boots much like Taylor’s should do the trick.