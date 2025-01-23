Rita Ora brings the January heat in neon bikini

Honestly? we have no idea where Rita Ora is in the world right now, but what we do know is we're jealous, because it's hot enough for her to lounge around in as little clothing as possible.

The singer, fashion designer and panellist of The Masked Singer, has been sharing holiday snaps on her socials all week, flaunting a plethora of swimwear snaps and reminding us that warmer weather and sunnier skies are just around the corner (kind of).

Rita took to Instagram to simultaneously show off her bold bikini style and her chiselled abs. She lay on a sun lounger wearing a neon green halterneck top with triangle cups and matching string bottoms.

© @ritaora Neon green bikinis are on the map for 2025

Sharing her enviable swimwear wardrobe is one of the Fifty Shades of Grey actress' favourite things to do on her travels. Last year, green swimwear in particular was a clear favourite of the Let You Love Me singer.

© @ritaora This colour is staying on her agenda for 2025

The green craze took off in summer 2024, with undeniable thanks to Charlie XCX. The British singer made her album 'Brat' a global phenomenon, with fashion fans across the world embracing rebellious dressing in notable shades of grungey green,

Whilst green was Rita; 's go-to last year, it appears neon colours in general are her 2025 hero hues. Last week the Hot Right Now singer showed off her new sunkissed tan flaunting a tiny orange bikini.

© @ritaora Rita's tiny bikini perfeclty complimented her tan

An itsy bitsy bikini with minimal coverage was by far the fashion set's favourite swimwear choice of 2024, and by the looks of it, they’re not going anywhere soon.

Throughout last year, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski were among just a few of the world's most notable names who rocked the style.



