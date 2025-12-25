Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore the chicest accessories at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Christmas Day is a big event in the British royal family calendar, as they attend church on the morning of December 25th with members of the public queueing for hours ahead of their arrival - hoping to catch a glimpse.

2025's proceedings were no different with Princess Kate and Prince William leading the way, with the Princess of Wales looking incredible in a brown checked coat by Blazé Milano (worn no less than 4 times previously) paired with statement accessories in the colour of 2025 - chocolate brown.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Charlotte also opted for a brown coat, in Pantone's colour of 2025 Mocha Mousse, marking a lovely matching mother and daughter moment for onlookers.

Crowds were also treated to appearances from Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, with many wondering if they would skip the ceremony this year in light of their father Andrew's recent scandals.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank walked behind King Charles and Princess Anne

The pair both opted for checked coats - in coordination with Kate Middleton, but with their own unique spin. Princess Beatrice's belted trench coat looked fantastic against the bright sunshine of the winter's day. While Princess Eugenie opted for a caped version in sumptuous shades of purple and green.

Blog @royalfashionpolice put their detective caps on and have pinpointed Eugenie coat to be from Spanish label Byan, and will set you back €390.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Eugenie at Sandringham

The pair also showed a united front in their choice of accessories. Both opted for statement hats in a gloriously festive shade of burgundy - a runaway success for 2025 that sees no signs of waning in 2026.

On the SS26 runways, labels such as Chanel showcased deep oxblood knits, while Issey Miyake opted for flowing dark cherry coloured layers.

© Launchmetrics Chanel SS26 © Launchmetrics Issey Miyake SS26

As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert notes: "Each season, we see one specific colour achieve total domination. From Valentino pink to cherry red and Brat green, there’s always an overarching favoured shade. But as we must accept summer may well and truly be over, it’s time to look ahead.

As we descend deeper into winter and start thinking about getting out our knits, the colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy. As the deeper hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, we’re welcoming it with open arms as it slots perfectly into our heavy wardrobe."

The season ahead also sees statement accessories take centre stage - with even labels who generally lean towards understated elegance such as Chanel and Calvin Klein sending models sporting oversized hats in exaggerated shapes striding down the runway.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Both Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's hats align neatly with the season ahead's penchant for making a statement, but delivered in a wholly appropriate colour palette for the latter moments of 2025.

Princess Eugenie's hat is by beloved label Emily-London. Eugenie also opted for the luxury brand for this year's Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

So for the season ahead, let's take inspiration from the very fashionable appearances spotted at Sandringham on Christmas Day.