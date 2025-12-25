Princess Kate wore this Fashion Editor-approved trend on Christmas Day at Sandringham - and you might have missed it

Every year, fans wait with baited breath for the royal family to make their Christmas Day appearance as they arrive to the morning service at Sandringham Church.

And on Christmas morning 2025, the Princess of Wales appeared with her husband Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales and family on Christmas Day 2025

This year was notable for several reasons - both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended after some debate over whether they would be seen in light of their father Andrew's recent scandals.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Fans were treated to a gorgeous piano performance broadcast on Christmas Eve by Princess Charlotte, who paid tribute to her grandmother Princess Diana in a navy blue jumper with collar detail - a favourite of Diana's who was often spotted wearing dresses and shirts alike with large collars.

In fact, the trend is so enduring, collars of gargantuan size and shape were spotted on the SS26 runways at Erdem and Givenchy.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla

But on the big day itself, December 25th, all eyes were on Kate as she appeared looking sensational in a checked brown coat and matching fascinator. Kate get the Fashion Editor stamp of approval for sporting the colour of 2025 - chocolate brown for her last public appearance of the year.

© Getty Princess Kate in chocolate brown

As H! Fashion's Style Editor and trend expert Orion Scott notes: "Each and every season, there's a standout colourway that takes both the celeb and fashion sphere by storm."

"This summer saw an influx of butter yellow in the form of ready-to-wear, accessories, swimwear and even beauty packaging. Prior to the buttery yellow movement, dusty pink, mocha mousse and cherry red all competed for the most coveted shade of early 2025."

"But every cosy season chocolate brown tones seem to emerge from wardrobes around the globe, the warm and flattering colourway coining itself the unofficial pigmentation for the colder months."

© Filippo Fior / Courtesy of Hermès Hermès AW25 © Courtesy of The Attico The Attico AW25

And this year, with more gusto than most - with Pantone declaring the colour of 2025 to be Mocha Mousse - a pale yet still remarkably delicious looking iteration of soft brown.

It's also worth noting that Princess Charlotte also opted for brown on Christmas Day - in a matching coat with her mother, in a paler shade.

In 2025, we've seen 'naked dressing,' sherbet tones and polka dots hog the sartorial spotlight, but it's brown in all its myriad of shades that has stolen the show for us, and now gets a big fat tick of royal approval.

On the runways of AW25, chocolate brown was spotted at Hermès, The Attico and even labels such as Vivienne Westwood who tend to favour more outlandish colour palettes and combinations.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

The coat is also of note, because Kate has previously made public appearances wearing it. The coat - by Italian label Blazé Milano has been worn four times before, including earlier this year for a visit to the Royal Marsden,

Why does it matter? Kate's fashion choices are anything but accidental.

While this ensemble is less traditionally festive than an outfit comprising of green or red tones, the chocolate brown affair ticks the fashion boxes, while feeling appropriate for a year that has been difficult for many.