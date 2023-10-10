8 Things That Are on Vanessa Blair's Autumn Wishlist

As we say goodbye to summer and get ready to dust off our autumn/winter wardrobe, I’ve rounded up the items on my wishlist that I feel I’m still missing.

Whether it’s splurging on a designer coat, or replacing a pair of sunglasses, I hope this edit helps you with building your transitional wardrobe.

Vanessa Blair

Why you should trust Vanessa:

With a penchant for classic and considered everyday style, Vanessa is your go-to guru on building capsule wardrobes and making smarter purchase choices along the way. A lover of both luxury and high-street fashion, her followers on Instagram are dedicated to her classic aesthetic. As Hello! Fashion's contributor, her articles are here to help you discover how to elevate your outfits and redefine your personal style.

8 Things on Vanessa Blair's Autumn Wishlist

The Bomber Jacket

Black Bomber Jacket - Anine Bing

I've been lusting after this black bomber jacket from Anine Bing. Super minimal but timeless - I can see this piece enriching my winter wardrobe perfectly. Style with straight-leg jeans and Converse for a great on-the-go look - or swap with wide-leg jeans and pointed heels for a cooler, laidback evening vibe. £400.00 AT ANINE BING

The Camel Coat

Camel Coat - Jigsaw

You cannot go wrong with a few pieces of outerwear, but a good staple camel coat is no exception. After having a few pieces from Jigsaw now - I can really vouch for their quality - so have had my eye on this exceptional piece. Size up for that designer, oversized feel, or take your usual size for a structured, slimline silhouette.

£385.00 AT JIGSAW

The Mules

Slingback Mules - Clarks

A marmite shoe to say the least - these slingback mules by Clarks are certain to strike up conversation. After seeing, and trying them in a small store in Bristol, I had to add them to my wishlist. Taking inspiration from an iconic UGG boot, these shoes are a great alternative if you’re looking for a contemporary, slip on mule that’s chic but also comfy. £160.00 AT CLARKS

The Trench

Black Trench Coat - Aligne

A contemporary colour alternative to the classic beige. This black Gilda Trench coat by Aligne is definitely up there on my wishlist. Having already -purchased the beige colourway from the brand last year, I can highly recommend the fit and quality. Style with jeans and a rollback for a timeless approach. £249.00 AT ALIGNE

The T-Shirt

Logo T-Shirt - Jil Sander

This Jil Sander logo t-shirt has not only been on my summer wishlist but will be carrying onto my Autumn one also. An 'influencer favourite', this minimal but chic t-shirt is super easy to style, elevating any casual outfit from jeans to a slip skirt. £280.00 AT FARFETCH

The Bodysuit



Bodysuit - Skims

A more practical purchase, but equally as important. I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect bodysuit, and I believe this Skims one could be it. With an extensive shade and size range, I love the inclusivity of the product. Style into high-waisted jeans and trainers, or heels and a blazer for the evening.

£68.00 AT SELFRIDGES

The Sunglasses

Wayfarer Sunglasses - Rayban

After accidentally leaving my Raybans on a train to London, I’ve been extremely quick to replace my Wayfarers. One of my most worn sunglasses, I don’t think I’d be able to imagine my style without them. Priced quite high on the high-street scale, I’d still always recommend this classic and timeless frame.

£147.00 AT RAYBAN

The Socks

Chunky Knit Socks - Arket

One of the less popular questions I get asked, (but I still get asked) is about my everyday socks from ARKET. I re-buy these year after year as they are just the perfect style to wear with my existing trainer collection. One of those weird purchases you won’t regret!

£9.00 AT ARKET

