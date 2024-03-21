High street shopping: 10 things from Marks & Spencer that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Marks & Spencer.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

Here are 10 things from Marks & Spencer that look expensive, according to a fashion editor

Leather Metal Trim Flat Open Toe Mules Marks and Spencer The gold hardware instantly elevates an otherwise plain sandal. Pair it with jeans for a casual feel or bring them out in the summer and wear with floaty dresses and denim shorts. £35.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Linen Rich Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer Marks and Spencer Marks and Spencer is known for their sleek tailoring, and this pastel pink linen style is no exception. The linen is breathable for the spring months yet is still structured and smart. £59.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Cotton Rich Ribbed Bandeau Midi Dress Marks and Spencer For an understated, elegant feel this cream number ticks all the right boxes. For summer days, pair with a chunky tan sandal, and to transition to the evening, add some statement earrings and a strappy heel. £35.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses Marks and Spencer Sunglasses are an essential accessory and can instantly elevate any look. This pair have a luxe, designer feel. £15.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Pure Cotton Printed Bardot Midaxi Beach Dress Marks and Spencer A bold printed dress is an easy way for an instantly put-together look. With this one, have shoulders up for a square neckline, or pull them down for an off-the-shoulder style. Keep it tonal with your accessories, or go all out and incorporate bright colours. £39.50 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Pure Cotton Pleated Midi Skirt Marks and Spencer We anticipate a floaty midi skirt to be big this summer. It will be such a versatile piece in your wardrobe - pair with a basic tee, a strappy cami or throw on over a bikini. £32.50 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Faux Leather Cross Body Bag Marks and Spencer With it's padded look and gold hardware finish, this pistachio cross-body bag screams luxe appeal and will add an elegant feel whether it's dressed up or down.

Linen Blend Longline Trench Coat Marks and Spencer A trench coat is perfect for a transitional wardrobe. It's linen-blend fabric makes it breathable to transition from spring in to summer as well, and ideal for those chillier evening events. £79.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Cotton Blend Checked Top Marks and Spencer With it's checked pattern and crossover open-back style, this cute tunic top is a great addition to your wardrobe. Pair with it's matching skirt, or with a straight leg jean and some fisherman sandals. £25.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Linen Blend Waistcoat Marks and Spencer Inject some coloured tailoring into your spring wardrobe. Pair it with the matching trousers for a matching co-ord, or opt for white jeans and sandals for a more casual feel. £75.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.