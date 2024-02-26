Leap Year 2024: Luxury engagement rings that perfect for popping the question to him

Are you patiently waiting for your other half to get down on one knee and adorn a sparkling rock on your left hand? You’re not alone.

Luckily for those of us who are sick of counting down the days, this year is a leap year, which in a traditional sense means it's our year to catch him off guard, get down on one knee and pop the question for ourselves. After all, everyone knows that if you want a job done right, you have to do it yourself and if Rita Ora can propose to Taika Waititi then you can propose to your beau.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita Ora proposed to her now husband Taika Waititi last year

While the notion that it is the man's role to propose is outdated, many still choose to follow that tradition, except on 'Bachelors Day'. Bachelor Day is an Irish tradition where women propose to men in their lives on Leap Day, February 29th. The tradition dates back to the early 1800s and to this day continues to be celebrated every four years.

“A friend proposed to her husband mid-way through a hike up a volcano with a piece of volcanic rock.”

So, how does one propose to their man this leap year? Whether you're wanting a quiet and private affair or something more opulent and lavish, it's essential that however you pop the question, you do it in a way that's personal and special to both of you as a couple. “I love that so many more women are choosing to defy tradition and propose to their partners and I have heard so many charming engagement stories over the last few years" explains Rosie Lillis, Director of Rosie Lillis Communications and certified jewellery expert, "A particular favourite is a friend who proposed to her husband mid-way through a hike up a volcano with a piece of volcanic rock.”

The stereotype that the man in the relationship should be the one to do all the heavy lifting is becoming old-fashioned, "My husband proposed to me in March 2019 however had it been a leap year I would almost certainly have been the one getting down on one knee on February 29th as it was high time to get a ring on it,” explains Rosie.

If you’re on the fence about proposing to your forever human, says that the trickiest part of the whole ordeal is finding the perfect ring. “If you’re looking to pop the question with something a bit more wearable, a number of designers offer ‘proposal’ or ‘commitment rings’ which can be tailored to fit most finger sizes and are a great option for unisex proposals," Rosie tells Hello! Fashion, "Bridal jeweller Rachel Boston has a great offering of bands of different shapes and sizes that could also double up as a wedding ring. Or, if you think that he’d wear an engagement ring – why not go all out and propose with something statement like this Men’s Diamond Ring from British jeweller LYLIE.”

Unfortunately, we can't plan your special moment for you, but we can take Rosie’s advice and give you a little helping hand when it comes to the bijoux. Here's our carefully curated list of just a few decadent nuptial rings that would be perfect for popping the question.

How we chose the pieces:

Occasion: The choice of engagement rings in the list is specifically tailored for men, underscoring the significance of the engagement occasion. This reflects an understanding that men's engagement rings, while perhaps less traditional than women's, hold equal importance in symbolizing commitment and love.

Style: The curated list boasts a variety of styles, recognizing that each individual has a unique taste and sense of identity. This variety ensures that there is something for every type of partner, whether they prefer something classic, modern, understated, or bold.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Engraved Lines Band Rachel Boston This simple yet elegant ring consists of a classic flat band with a hand-engraved line pattern on the side. This ring is perfect for the man who loves classic designs but is also a fan of a little something different.

£1,120.00 AT RACHEL BOSTON

Diamond Platinum Dress Ring The Diamond Store Diamonds might be known as a girl's best friend, but I have it on good authority that they’re also besties with men. This platinum-etched ring features a singular diamond in the middle making for the perfect subtle statement.

£1,099.00 AT THE DIAMOND STORE

CD Diamond Ring Dior If the man in your life is a designer dude, then you can never go wrong with a classic Dior band. This particular ring is overly affordable (as far as engagement rings go) and is detailed with raised CD Diamond and CD Icon signatures.

£320.00 AT DIOR

Turan Mens Engagement Ring LYLIE Designed to be almost architectural in form, this gorgeous statement ring features a baguette-cut ethical diamond adorned on either a mixed metal or entirely in Salvaged Platinum band. Lylie describes this ring to be perfect for someone “with an active lifestyle.”

£8,000.00 AT LYLIE

Love Wedding Band Cartier A time-old classic, Cartier's iconic Love Wedding Band is the epitome of luxury love. Available in yellow gold, platinum, rose gold and white gold, there's a precious metal option for all.

£1,200.00 AT CARTIER

Marryme Wedding Ring Bulgari This ring is literally called the Marry Me Wedding Ring and if that’s not a sign that this is the perfect question popping bijoux then I don’t know what is. Made in Italy from 100% Platinum material, this subtle yet elegant band is as sleek as it gets.

£1,900.00 AT BULGARI

Band Ring Tiffany & Co. If you’re on the hunt for something classic but with a little edge, this yellow gold band with intricate bevelled edges from Tiffany & Co. is it.

£1,500.00 AT TIFFANY & CO.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.