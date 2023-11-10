4 Sustainable Knitwear Brands To Have On Your Radar In 2023

Conscious consumerism is taking center stage, and the fashion industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainability.

As we become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of our choices, the demand for eco-friendly and ethically produced clothing is on the rise. Knitwear, a timeless and versatile wardrobe staple, is no exception to this trend. The intersection of style and sustainability has given rise to a new wave of knitwear brands that are redefining the landscape.

We’re highlighting four innovative brands that have not only mastered the art of creating cozy, stylish pieces but are also dedicated to minimising their ecological footprint.

Scroll on to discover knitwear that not only looks good but also feels good for the planet.

How we chose the sustainable knitwear brands:

Style: We opted to choose the most stylish and fashion forward labels, as we want to ensure the products are something that will work hard in your wardrobe

Sustainability: All of the brands in this edit live up to their eco-credentials. From using responsibly sourced materials to adopting ethical manufacturing practices, these labels have become our go-to.

4 Sustainable Knitwear Brands To Have On Your Radar:



Suermondt

After spending many years working as a knitwear designer and creator for renowned names in the fashion world, Grace Jones decided to set up her own label with all the knowledge she had gained. Jones focused on mitigating waste and creating stylish and playful pieces made from sustainable materials like recycled and deadstock cashmere and cotton sourced in the UK and Italy. The knitting gene runs in the family as Grace used her mother’s maiden name for the brand as she was the one who taught her how to knit at the young age of six. All the pieces are made to order in the UK by Grace, who also uses her grandmother’s knitting machine for her mushroom Fair Isle patterned items that are truly magical.

Magic Tank Kaleidoscope - Suermondt

Editors note: A kaleidoscope of joy is this jumper, brightening up even the rainiest of days. £320.00 AT SUERMONDT

Herd

Sourcing their wool directly from a collective of farmers across the North of England called the Bluefaced Leicester farmers whose sheep have super soft wool, Herd selects the finest of the fleeces to be spun into yarns by local scourers, carders and combers. The fleeces are washed in organic detergent to remove the oil which is sold for use in balms and cosmetics. Once the fleeces are dried and combed, the discarded wool is sold to be stuffed into teddy bears and household furnishings meaning nothing goes to waste. Herd have developed a variety of plant dyes and never use chemicals and when the dying is complete the wool is sent to expert knitters and finishers in Nottingham. This is where the cardigans and jumpers come to life with some added buttons made from nuts- only a short distance away from the fields of sheep and their farmers who started this beautiful journey off.

Ingleton Cardigan - Herd

Editor's note: A perfectly cropped cardigan with a V-neck line with perfectly sized pockets to keep your hands warm. £295.00 AT HERD

Navy Grey

It all started with a wish to recreate a jumper belonging to the founder Rachel Carvell-Spedding’s mother; a perfect timeless woollen one with a round neck that goes with everything and is for all seasons. Rachel and her all female team work with skilled craftsmen in Scotland and Yorkshire who source their wool from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia; all certified by the Responsible Wool Standard. However they also source wool from British farms in the north-west of England and they hope to source exclusively from these farms in the not so distant future to support the British wool industry. Their newsletter is filled with tips on how to look after your knitwear as well as where to stay and explore in the UK- of course whilst wearing your Navy Grey jumper.

The Easy Jumper - Navy Grey

Editor's note: Another cropped elegant navy jumper that can be paired with high waisted trousers. £265.00 AT NAVY GREY

Brora

Established in 1993 and a long time British favourite, high quality cashmere and wool is integral to the DNA of Brora and their pieces are designed to be worn for life, before being passed down to the next generation. Their iconic knits are manufactured at Johnston’s of Elgin mill in Scotland which they have supported since the beginning. The cashmere has been sourced from the same family in Mongolia from the start, and the Sustainable Fibre Alliance that Brora is a member of helps to train communities of herders in Mongolia and promote sustainable practises within them. Brora sources all its wool from RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) certified suppliers and takes part in the annual Campaign For Wool which celebrates the many benefits of the material like being biodegradable, natural and renewable. Brora regularly hosts in-store mending workshops with talented seamsters where you can restore your much loved Brora items.

The Supersoft Lambswool Stripe Jumper - Brora

Editor's note: The balloon sleeves and candy colours are ideal for the coming festive season. £225.00 AT BRORA

