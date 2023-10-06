Pinstripes are trending for AW23: Here's 7 must-haves to shop now

Many trends that come onto our radar, we see on the runways prior to the commencing of the seasons (take 'no trousers' and the colour red for example) but often, sartorial icons gravitate towards styles out of nowhere.
Pinstriped tailoring is the first AW23 trend that we did not see coming (though of course, it's a classic pattern), and the fashion set is showing us multiple ways to style it right now.
MORE: Princess Kate plucks pinstripes out of fashion obscurity
The Princess of Wales wore a pinstripe suit with statement gold buttons twice in one week, from equestrian label Holland Cooper. Naomi Campbell wore the chicest double-breasted jacket and wide-leg trousers set with a simple black base layer at the V&A museum, whilst Emma Corrin proved their fashion prowess at the Miu Miu show, wearing an oversized blazer with tailored latte-hued trousers and the coolest autumnal Hawaiian shirt.
Out of the spotlight and onto street style, the VIPs during the SS24 fashion month blanketed the fashion show sidelines with pinstripes - from shorts to waistcoats, dresses to bomber jackets, but all in classic hues of black, navy and grey.
How we chose:
Price: A variety of prices is important to us at Hello! Fashion. We know people have different budgets, so we've scoured the internet for the best pieces at a variety of prices, starting from under £30.00.
Style: We chose various silhouettes, shapes and fits in the hope that there is something to appease various tastes.
Trends: As demonstrated, pinstripes are being worn in multiple ways so we tried to pick pieces that were similar to what our fashion influences are wearing, to replicate their trending looks.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.