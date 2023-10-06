Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, Emma Corrin, Naomi Campbell: Pinstripes are trending for AW23 - here's 7 must-haves to shop now

Pinstripes are trending for AW23: Here's 7 must-haves to shop now

Shop our favourite pieces that mean business for this autumn-winter season.

Pinstripes
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Many trends that come onto our radar, we see on the runways prior to the commencing of the seasons (take 'no trousers' and the colour red for example) but often, sartorial icons gravitate towards styles out of nowhere.

Pinstriped tailoring is the first AW23 trend that we did not see coming (though of course, it's a classic pattern), and the fashion set is showing us multiple ways to style it right now.

Emma Corrin, Naomi Campbell and the Princess of Wales© Getty
Emma Corrin, Naomi Campbell and the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales wore a pinstripe suit with statement gold buttons twice in one week, from equestrian label Holland Cooper. Naomi Campbell wore the chicest double-breasted jacket and wide-leg trousers set with a simple black base layer at the V&A museum, whilst Emma Corrin proved their fashion prowess at the Miu Miu show, wearing an oversized blazer with tailored latte-hued trousers and the coolest autumnal Hawaiian shirt.

Out of the spotlight and onto street style, the VIPs during the SS24 fashion month blanketed the fashion show sidelines with pinstripes -  from shorts to waistcoats, dresses to bomber jackets, but all in classic hues of black, navy and grey.

Fashion month street style© Getty
Fashion month street style

How we chose:

Price: A variety of prices is important to us at Hello! Fashion. We know people have different budgets, so we've scoured the internet for the best pieces at a variety of prices, starting from under £30.00.

Style: We chose various silhouettes, shapes and fits in the hope that there is something to appease various tastes.

Trends: As demonstrated, pinstripes are being worn in multiple ways so we tried to pick pieces that were similar to what our fashion influences are wearing, to replicate their trending looks.

Strapless Pinstripe Top - Zara
Strapless Pinstripe Top - Zara

This strapless top gives pinstripes the ultimate off duty feel. Whether it's with jeans and trainers to the pub or with black trousers and court heels, this versatile top is perfect for an ocassion

£25.99 AT ZARA
Pinstripe Trousers - Marks & Specner
Wide-Leg Trousers - Marks & Specner

These trousers are an absolute wardrobe staple. They have a flattering high waist and a relaxed fit.

£45.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER
Corset Waist Blazer Dress - Maniere De Voir
Corset Waist Blazer Dress - Maniere De Voir

This dress is the epitome of cool. Not only does the structured dress boast a flattering corset waist, but the corset is reversible and be worn with the striped side or black side showing depending on the desired look.

£99.99 AT MANIERE DE VOIR
Pinstripe Dress - Nasty Gal
Pinstripe Dress - Nasty Gal

The traditional pinstripe on a classic slip dress is the ultimate ultra chic combination. It boasts a flattering sweetheart neckline and a flirty leg split.

£65.00 £39.00 AT NASTY GAL
Midi Skirt - Cos
Midi Skirt - Cos

This midi skirt puts a contemporary spin on a classic silhouette. Featuring an asymmetric hem and the addition of a wrap-around waist make this piece super flattering.

£110.00 AT COS
Skirt Over Trousers - Asos
Skirt Over Trousers - Asos

The Y2K-approved skirts and dresses over trousers layering style is making a comeback the A/W, first championed by Katie Holmes earlier this year. ASOS have done the hard work for us and created the look as one item.

£39.99 AT ASOS
Cropped Jacket - Pull & Bear
Cropped Jacket - Pull & Bear

A cool-girl spin on the classic pinstripe blazer. This jacket features a double button fastening and structured shoulders, with a cropped silhouette and funnel neck.

£49.99 AT PULL & BEAR

