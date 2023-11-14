Give The Gift Of Sustainably Created Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery This Season

When it comes to gifting, personalised diamond jewellery never, ever fails. Possibly the most sentimental gifting option out there, there’s a reason that jewellery is often one's go-to gift for the loved ones during holiday season.
Few tangible items have the same power as a glimmering diamond gift. For centuries sentimental jewellery heirlooms and keepsakes like engagement rings and necklaces have been linking generations together, saying things words cannot express. From family heirlooms passed down to new beginnings flourishing, precious bijouterie treasures will always be a good idea. However, finding the right piece to commemorate the occasion, that's the tricky part.
If you’re wanting to gift something extra special this year, then let us suggest a lab-grown diamond piece and VRAI is the only jewellery company in the world that does everything in-house. From growing the diamond in its own diamond foundry that's been certified as zero-emission, to precisely cutting and polishing the diamond with their craftspeople and setting it in either recycled gold or platinum, each fine jewellery piece is made to order with precision and care.
What’s the difference between a lab-grown diamond and a traditional diamond?
Now more than ever the need for conscious change is at an all-time high and that includes the jewellery industry, specifically the diamond world. Traditionally, diamonds are found deep within the earth, the only option to retrieve them is via mining. On average, 250 tons of earth is moved per diamond carat mined, this process requires an extreme amount of energy which usually comes from fossil fuels that release greenhouse gases detrimental to our atmosphere. Lab-grown diamonds on the other hand are atomically identical to mined diamonds, VRAI is the first Lab grown producer to have been certified zero-emission as their Diamond Foundry uses 100% renewable energy.
If you’re looking for something a little more personal...
VRAI’s Cut For You offering allows buyers to completely customise their diamond jewellery delight from start to finish. No, literally. A professional diamond planner will help you look at each piece of rough diamond and determine a cut plan, according to the size stone and the budget you have in mind, you can then choose from 30 different cut shapes. And this can all be done online from the comfort of your home. From there, VRAI’s team then cut and polish your precious stone, meticulously ensuring it meets their standards, et Voila, you receive your own unique ring two weeks after. have a one-of-a-kind diamond that's not only kind on the earth but is also identical to the real deal.
As we all know, diamonds are a girl's best friend, therefore I thought it only fitting to introduce seven of my favourite VRAI diamond friends, who are all at the top of my wishlist this year...
7 Incredible Lab-Grown Diamond Gifts
