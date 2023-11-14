Give The Gift Of Sustainably Created Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery This Season

When it comes to gifting, personalised diamond jewellery never, ever fails. Possibly the most sentimental gifting option out there, there’s a reason that jewellery is often one's go-to gift for the loved ones during holiday season.

Few tangible items have the same power as a glimmering diamond gift. For centuries sentimental jewellery heirlooms and keepsakes like engagement rings and necklaces have been linking generations together, saying things words cannot express. From family heirlooms passed down to new beginnings flourishing, precious bijouterie treasures will always be a good idea. However, finding the right piece to commemorate the occasion, that's the tricky part.

© VRAI diamonds are created in our zero-emission foundry VRAI diamonds are created in a zero-emission foundry

If you’re wanting to gift something extra special this year, then let us suggest a lab-grown diamond piece and VRAI is the only jewellery company in the world that does everything in-house. From growing the diamond in its own diamond foundry that's been certified as zero-emission, to precisely cutting and polishing the diamond with their craftspeople and setting it in either recycled gold or platinum, each fine jewellery piece is made to order with precision and care.

What’s the difference between a lab-grown diamond and a traditional diamond?

Now more than ever the need for conscious change is at an all-time high and that includes the jewellery industry, specifically the diamond world. Traditionally, diamonds are found deep within the earth, the only option to retrieve them is via mining. On average, 250 tons of earth is moved per diamond carat mined, this process requires an extreme amount of energy which usually comes from fossil fuels that release greenhouse gases detrimental to our atmosphere. Lab-grown diamonds on the other hand are atomically identical to mined diamonds, VRAI is the first Lab grown producer to have been certified zero-emission as their Diamond Foundry uses 100% renewable energy.

The jeweller has been certified Carbon Neutral since 2017

If you’re looking for something a little more personal...

VRAI’s Cut For You offering allows buyers to completely customise their diamond jewellery delight from start to finish. No, literally. A professional diamond planner will help you look at each piece of rough diamond and determine a cut plan, according to the size stone and the budget you have in mind, you can then choose from 30 different cut shapes. And this can all be done online from the comfort of your home. From there, VRAI’s team then cut and polish your precious stone, meticulously ensuring it meets their standards, et Voila, you receive your own unique ring two weeks after. have a one-of-a-kind diamond that's not only kind on the earth but is also identical to the real deal.

Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana and Emma Watson are all VRAI fans

As we all know, diamonds are a girl's best friend, therefore I thought it only fitting to introduce seven of my favourite VRAI diamond friends, who are all at the top of my wishlist this year...

7 Incredible Lab-Grown Diamond Gifts

Orion Necklace Fittingly the lab-grown diamond delight at the top of my wishlist is called the Orion Necklace. Mimicking the formation of the Orion's Belt constellation, a cluster of Marquise, Baguette, and Round Brilliant VRAI-created diamonds are linked together on a 14k yellow gold fixture to create a piece that’s unique, subtle and elegant enough to wear every day. £465.00 AT VRAI

The Eternity Band When I saw this ring I actually gasped out loud, I was that stunned by its beauty. This ring is a real statement piece, and nothing says “I love you” quite like a wedding band that twinkles and glistens from every angle. Available in two-carat weight options and a variety of different mental settings (14k rose gold, 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold and Platinum) this ring is designed to either stack with an existing collection or stand out on its own. £3,299.00 AT VRAI

Pavé Hoops Perhaps the most versatile earring silhouette in the game, the classic hoop can do no wrong, especially when encrusted with an array of pavé VRAI-created diamonds. With two hoop sizes to choose from (12mm and 18mm), the world is your oyster when it comes to how you want to wear them. Personally, I would either stack these on the ear next to each other or use them in conjunction with another solid metal stud. £816.00 AT VRAI

Shooting Star Draped Earring To be purchased singularly or as a pair, these dainty diamond earrings are the epitome of understated elegance. Linking the 0.2carat Marquise and Round Brilliant VRAI-diamonds together is a delicate 14k Yellow Gold chain that drapes down the ear, creating an illusion of a shooting star. £305.00 AT VRAI

Knife-Edge Bezel Station Bracelet Perfect for stacking or on its own, this Knife-Edge Bezel Bracelet is the best gift to give to that person who “doesn't want anything.” I for one love how androgynous this style is, the perfect gift for the gals or the guys in your life. £593.00 AT VRAI

Solitaire Drop Huggie Hoop I absolutely love these earrings because they seamlessly blend timeless elegance with a modern and chic design. A perfect fusion of a classic Solitaire setting and the contemporary, fluid curves of the brand's best-selling Huggie Hoop. I can envision these earrings effortlessly complementing various outfits, adding a touch of refined glamour to any occasion. £465.00 AT VRAI

Tennis Bracelet The Tennis Bracelet is not just a piece of jewellery; it's a manifestation of a historic design reimagined in a signature way that aligns perfectly with my taste. The result is a seamless row of VRAI created diamonds that effortlessly sparkle within a minimal setting, creating a breathtaking visual impact. Wearing this bracelet feels like a connection to a bygone era of elegance, refined and empowered. £2,526.00AT VRAI

