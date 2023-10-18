Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton would love Self-Portrait's new blazer midi dress

Princess Kate would love Self-Portrait's new blazer midi dress

The brand’s crystal-embellished bouclé midi dress is perfectly suited to the royal’s signature style

SELF-PORTRAIT Belted crystal-embellished bouclé and pleated crepe midi dress
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
The Princess of Wales, has long been hailed as a style icon, gracing numerous occasions with her impeccable fashion choices. 

Among the many designers she favours, one that frequently finds its place in her wardrobe is Self-Portrait, a contemporary fashion label known for its intricately crafted designs and classic aesthetic.

In particular, Princess Kate has shown a deep admiration for the brand’s iconic blazer dresses. Her affection for the label was first evident when she chose the elegant tailored midi dress for a reception evening celebrating her photography book Hold Still. This fondness continued as she wore the same dress for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year, and later sporting the brand’s lime green boucle dress at Wimbledon in 2023.

Princess Kate wears in similar Self Portrait dress in London
Princess Kate wears Self-Portrait dresses often

In June, the royal attended the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in a captivating Self-Portrait ensemble. The 41-year-old royal looked absolutely stunning in the designer label's 'White Metallic Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress'. The ensemble featured a bouclé tweed belted and buttoned jacket paired with a flowing pleated chiffon skirt. She completed her look with striking black heels and carried a black leather Chanel clutch bag, exuding elegance.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery at National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England.© Samir Hussein
Princess Kate during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery

The brand has now unveiled a new similar midi dress, evoking the timeless elegance of the one worn by Kate earlier this year. The dress features a bouclé jacket adorned with delicate pussy-bow ties and shimmering crystal-encrusted buttons, enhancing its chic appeal. It elegantly cinches at the belted waist before cascading into a graceful pleated crepe skirt.

Bouclé and pleated crepe midi dress - Self-Portrait
Bouclé and pleated crepe midi dress - Self-Portrait

The bow gives the dress a feminine update that makes it ideal for special occasions and the festive season. 

What makes this style truly versatile is its ability to be worn as separates. Cleverly designed with concealed buttons along the lining, you can effortlessly detach and interchange the pieces with other items from your closet, offering endless possibilities for creating different looks. The brand's emphasis on combining elegance with contemporary flair (and practicality) aligns perfectly with Kate's fashion sensibilities. 

