Princess Kate would love Self-Portrait's new blazer midi dress

The Princess of Wales, has long been hailed as a style icon, gracing numerous occasions with her impeccable fashion choices.

Among the many designers she favours, one that frequently finds its place in her wardrobe is Self-Portrait, a contemporary fashion label known for its intricately crafted designs and classic aesthetic.

In particular, Princess Kate has shown a deep admiration for the brand’s iconic blazer dresses. Her affection for the label was first evident when she chose the elegant tailored midi dress for a reception evening celebrating her photography book Hold Still. This fondness continued as she wore the same dress for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year, and later sporting the brand’s lime green boucle dress at Wimbledon in 2023.

Princess Kate wears Self-Portrait dresses often

In June, the royal attended the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in a captivating Self-Portrait ensemble. The 41-year-old royal looked absolutely stunning in the designer label's 'White Metallic Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress'. The ensemble featured a bouclé tweed belted and buttoned jacket paired with a flowing pleated chiffon skirt. She completed her look with striking black heels and carried a black leather Chanel clutch bag, exuding elegance.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery

The brand has now unveiled a new similar midi dress, evoking the timeless elegance of the one worn by Kate earlier this year. The dress features a bouclé jacket adorned with delicate pussy-bow ties and shimmering crystal-encrusted buttons, enhancing its chic appeal. It elegantly cinches at the belted waist before cascading into a graceful pleated crepe skirt.

Bouclé and pleated crepe midi dress - Self-Portrait

The bow gives the dress a feminine update that makes it ideal for special occasions and the festive season. £460.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

What makes this style truly versatile is its ability to be worn as separates. Cleverly designed with concealed buttons along the lining, you can effortlessly detach and interchange the pieces with other items from your closet, offering endless possibilities for creating different looks. The brand's emphasis on combining elegance with contemporary flair (and practicality) aligns perfectly with Kate's fashion sensibilities.

