Hailey Bieber’s favourite Jewellery brand is having a VIP sale... but for only one day

Loved by the likes of Mia Regan, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber (to name but a few) Missoma has made a name for itself in the industry as one of the world’s most lusted jewellery brands for reasons that need no explanation (have you seen their pieces?)

Hailey has been spotted in the brand's 'Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings'

Luckily for us, the It-girl approved jewellery brand is having a Black Friday sale and we’re giving you an exclusive Hello! Fashion 30% off code for just one day. On 20 November you can use the code HELLO30 for 30% off the ENTIRE website.

Missoma has become a go-to brand for A-listers

In case you need some inspiration, here are 10 of our favourite pieces that we’ll be gifting, wearing and swooning over this season...

1/ 10 Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings Missoma The Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings captivate with Colombian-inspired charm. I love their everyday statement vibe, blending bobble-trimmed charms and delicate 18ct gold-plated hoops. Perfectly paired with chunky gold huggies for an eclectic ear stack or elevate your look by combining them with the Zenyu Fan Necklace, creating a stylish ensemble. £139.00 AT MISSOMA 2/ 10 Molten Large Open Stud Earrings Missoma I adore the bold allure of the large molten open studs, skillfully designed to elegantly embrace your earlobe. Embrace their standalone statement or pair with mini hoops and studs for a dynamic ear stack. Channel Sienna Miller's chic style (she owns a pair) by letting these unique earrings steal the spotlight, completing your effortlessly cool look. £109.00 AT MISSOMA 3/ 10 Axiom Chain Necklace Missoma I love the Axiom Everyday Gold Chain for its iconic boldness and unique invisible fastening. The chunky interlocking links in 18ct gold plating make a statement. I'd personalise it with detachable clip-on pendants. For a cohesive look, I'd pair it with the Axiom Chain Bracelet and Aegis Chain Necklace, creating a seamless and stylish ensemble. £185.00 AT MISSOMA 4/ 10 Harris Reed In Good Hands Pearl Pendant Necklace Missoma I can’t get enough the symbolic elegance of the Georgian-inspired hands in this pendant, clasping twisted rings adorned with white pearl cabochons and a black onyx gemstone. The intricate details and the collection's butterfly end charm really resonate with me. Completing the look with the In Good Hands Pearl Bracelet, the symbol of duality, creates a harmonious and stylish ensemble. £135.00 AT MISSOMA 5/ 10 Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace Missoma I love the sentiment behind the gold puffed heart pendant - a symbol of self-love or a thoughtful gift. The signature ridge detailing and twisted rope jump ring add a touch of uniqueness. I'd wear it with a feminine blouse and high-waisted jeans, layered with shorter necklaces or a delicate choker for a touch of sophistication. Plus, it's exciting to know it made an appearance in the Barbie movie, adding a playful charm to any outfit. £159.00 AT MISSOMA 6/ 10 Stone Charm Drop Necklace Missoma I adore the everyday elegance of this necklace, with its floating charms and graduated cubic zirconia stones in rounded collets. It's versatile, allowing me to wear it solo for a minimalist look or layer it with a longer pendant necklace for added flair. I'd pair it with a classic white button-down shirt, high-waisted trousers, and ankle boots for a chic, modern ensemble that effortlessly transitions from day to night. £169.00 AT MISSOMA 7/ 10 Medium Chubby Hoop Earrings Missoma Unsure on what to gift the person who has everything? You can do no wrong with these chubby hoops. Elegant, bold and sophisticated, these timeless hoops can be worn over and over again, making a statement every time. £98.00 AT MISSOMA 8/ 10 Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings Missoma I'm drawn to the empowering allure of these pyramid-designed earrings, expertly handcrafted and featuring rhodochrosite gemstones, symbolic of love. Their uniqueness stands out. I'd pair them with a tailored blazer, a white tee, and high-waisted jeans for a polished yet edgy look. £89.00 AT MISSOMA 9/ 10 Harris Reed In Good Hands Drop Pendant Necklace Missoma I'm captivated by the Harris Reed x Missoma collaboration, especially this reimagined Icon pendant. The hands, adorned with malachite gemstones and white pearl cabochons, exude a unique charm. I'd pair it with a flowing, bohemian-inspired maxi dress, allowing the intricate details to shine. The chunky rope chain and butterfly end charm add an edge, creating a statement look that perfectly balances elegance with a touch of rebellion. £198.00 AT MISSOMA 10/ 10 Pearl & Ridge Mini Hoop Earring Set Missoma I love this ocean-inspired ear stack upgrade. The Pearl Twisted Small Drop Hoop Earrings and Ridge Mini Hoop Earrings, with their signature detailing, form a delicate duo that adds a touch of elegance to my everyday style. I'd pair them with a chunky knit and dark denim for a casual yet chic look, letting the earrings subtly enhance my ensemble with a hint of refined charm.

£139.00 AT MISSOMA

Don’t forget to use the code HELLO30 for 30% off the ENTIRE website today. Happy shopping.

