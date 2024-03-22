Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 baggy jumpers to shop right now
Our Editor approved picks of the best baggy jumpers to shop this spring

2 minutes ago
Monica de La Villardiere wears v neck knit, beige pants, black bag, sunglasses outside Lacoste during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
A baggy jumper is like a best friend. Always there when you need them, often around for years and years, more comfortable than anything else and you can truly be yourself around them. 

Whether it’s to go run errands, keep your warm en route to a pilates class or just because the thought of making an outfit combination some mornings makes you feel sick, a baggy jumper is a versatile wardrobe essential that will always be there when you need it most. 

Hailey Bieber is seen on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles wearing jeans and a stripey jumper© Getty
Hails is a baggy jumper stan

Just like finding the ultimate pair of jeans, finding the perfect baggy jumper is no easy feat. For those who are lucky enough to have one already the chances it's either stolen from an old lover, passed down from a sibling or purchased in a sample sale so it’s one of one is higher than high. Luckily for you, I have taken it upon myself to trawl through the interweb in search of the perfect baggy jumper so you don't have to. 

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each jumper in this list is beautifully baggy, however, if you're wanting a more oversized fit I suggest you size up one, two or even three sizes.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Here are my top 10 baggy jumpers that are available to shop right now:

  • Lofty Alpaca Blend Sweater from TOAST

    Lofty Alpaca Blend Sweater

    TOAST

    There are many things about this slouchy jumper that itch my brain in all the right ways, but the main one is the soft green hue that TOAST calls 'pea shoot'.

  • Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater from Reformation

    Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

    Reformation

    If you're wanting to replicate Hailey Bieber's outfit from above, then this 100% cotton option from Reformation is your best bet. Simply pair with your favourite blue jeans and voilà, you're basically a Bieber.

  • Acne Studios' Kuis Antenna Jacquard Jumper

    Kuis Antenna Jacquard Jumper

    Acne Studios

    This black and white Acne Studio jumper boasts major 'I just stole this from my boyfriend' vibes and will instantly become a staple in your wardrobe for well over a decade. 

  • Soft Goat Cashmere Jumper

    Oversized o-neck sweater

    Soft Goat

    You can never ever go wrong with a cosy black cashmere jumper, in fact, I'd go as far as to say that it's on par with the LBD. Easy to style and made from a durable wool blend, this is the jumper your friends will insist on borrowing. 

  • EMBLEM OVERSIZED KNIT JUMPER

    Emblem Oversized Knit Jumper

    The Couture Club

    I am obsessed with the idea of wearing this cosy knit over a vibrant-hued slip dress in spring or with suit trousers and a slick back bun in autumn. 

  • Lacoste V Neck Jumper

    Contrast Accent Cable Knit V Neck Sweater

    Lacoste

    During Paris Fashion Week Lacoste made it very clear that they are on a mission to bring back tennis-core this year and this jumper is the perfect example of exactly that. I love the idea of wearing this with a pleated skirt, slouchy socks and a pair of trainers for peak sporty-spice energy.

  • BADGE COLOUR-BLOCKED CROPPED FIT JUMPER

    Badge Colour Block Crop Jumper

    Tommy Hilfiger

    Just because it's cropped doesn't mean it can't be perfectly baggy. This Tommy Hilfiger option is perfect for those who love a classic look whilst also leaning into a pop of colour. 

  • OVERSIZED CREW NECK JUMPER from REISS

    Oversized Crew Neck Jumper

    REISS

    If the dusty pink colour of this divine crew neck isn't enough to sell you, then maybe it's mohair and wool material will. This would look seriously cute with matching toned ballet flats and giant oversized scrunchie.  

  • The Ragged Priest brushed mix stripe jumper

    Brushed Mix Stripe Jumper

    The Ragged Priest

    Cosy and cute, this multicoloured option from The Ragged Priest is just the spring statement every wardrobe needs.

  • Alpaca Blend Jumper from ARKET

    Alpaca Blend Jumper

    ARKET

    If you're wanting to make a subtle statement, I guarantee you this off-white alpaca blend jumper from ARKET will do exactly that. I love how chic and luxe this jumper looks without a price tag that breaks the bank.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of.

