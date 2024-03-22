10 baggy jumpers to shop right now

A baggy jumper is like a best friend. Always there when you need them, often around for years and years, more comfortable than anything else and you can truly be yourself around them.

Whether it’s to go run errands, keep your warm en route to a pilates class or just because the thought of making an outfit combination some mornings makes you feel sick, a baggy jumper is a versatile wardrobe essential that will always be there when you need it most.

© Getty Hails is a baggy jumper stan

Just like finding the ultimate pair of jeans, finding the perfect baggy jumper is no easy feat. For those who are lucky enough to have one already the chances it's either stolen from an old lover, passed down from a sibling or purchased in a sample sale so it’s one of one is higher than high. Luckily for you, I have taken it upon myself to trawl through the interweb in search of the perfect baggy jumper so you don't have to.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each jumper in this list is beautifully baggy, however, if you're wanting a more oversized fit I suggest you size up one, two or even three sizes.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Here are my top 10 baggy jumpers that are available to shop right now:

Lofty Alpaca Blend Sweater TOAST There are many things about this slouchy jumper that itch my brain in all the right ways, but the main one is the soft green hue that TOAST calls 'pea shoot'. £185.00 AT TOAST

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater Reformation If you're wanting to replicate Hailey Bieber's outfit from above, then this 100% cotton option from Reformation is your best bet. Simply pair with your favourite blue jeans and voilà, you're basically a Bieber. £198.00 AT REFORMATION

Kuis Antenna Jacquard Jumper Acne Studios This black and white Acne Studio jumper boasts major 'I just stole this from my boyfriend' vibes and will instantly become a staple in your wardrobe for well over a decade. £419.00 AT END.

Oversized o-neck sweater Soft Goat You can never ever go wrong with a cosy black cashmere jumper, in fact, I'd go as far as to say that it's on par with the LBD. Easy to style and made from a durable wool blend, this is the jumper your friends will insist on borrowing. £295.00 AT SOFT GOAT

Emblem Oversized Knit Jumper The Couture Club I am obsessed with the idea of wearing this cosy knit over a vibrant-hued slip dress in spring or with suit trousers and a slick back bun in autumn. £80.00 AT THE COUTURE CLUB

Contrast Accent Cable Knit V Neck Sweater Lacoste During Paris Fashion Week Lacoste made it very clear that they are on a mission to bring back tennis-core this year and this jumper is the perfect example of exactly that. I love the idea of wearing this with a pleated skirt, slouchy socks and a pair of trainers for peak sporty-spice energy. £200.00 AT LACOSTE

Badge Colour Block Crop Jumper Tommy Hilfiger Just because it's cropped doesn't mean it can't be perfectly baggy. This Tommy Hilfiger option is perfect for those who love a classic look whilst also leaning into a pop of colour. £85.00 AT TOMMY HILFIGER

Oversized Crew Neck Jumper REISS If the dusty pink colour of this divine crew neck isn't enough to sell you, then maybe it's mohair and wool material will. This would look seriously cute with matching toned ballet flats and giant oversized scrunchie. £148.00 AT REISS

Brushed Mix Stripe Jumper The Ragged Priest Cosy and cute, this multicoloured option from The Ragged Priest is just the spring statement every wardrobe needs. £65.00 AT ASOS

Alpaca Blend Jumper ARKET If you're wanting to make a subtle statement, I guarantee you this off-white alpaca blend jumper from ARKET will do exactly that. I love how chic and luxe this jumper looks without a price tag that breaks the bank. £87.00 AT ARKET

