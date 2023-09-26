The 10 best biker boots to buy in 2023

Hello! Fashion's Eve Fitzpatrick breaks down exactly which ones to have on your wish list this season...

Getting my wardrobe ready for the colder months means that a new pair of boots is in order. This year, I’m making sure to add a pair of biker boots to my winter wishlist.

What are biker boots?

Biker boots, also known as motorcycle boots or moto boots, are a type of footwear originally designed for motorcyclists. Over the years these boots have transformed from their initial intended functional purpose, (offering protection, comfort, and style while riding motorcycles) cool-girl fashion statement. Biker boots are typically made from thick leather, to withstand the 'rigours' of riding and provide long-lasting durability for fashionistas on the go. They are known for their distinctive utilitarian style, which often includes buckles, straps, and other decorative hardware. They come in various designs, from classic to more modern and trendy styles.

© Vanni Bassetti Miu Miu's Sienna boots sold-out almost immediately

Why are biker boots cool again?

Brands like Acne and Miu Miu have them dominating the catwalks, and A-listers and It-girls like Mia Regan and Olivia Neill have made them a key go-to in their recent street style. Miu Miu's 'Sienna' biker boots quickly became the 'It shoes' of summer 2023. “The most stylish It girls have been seen wearing them on and off the runway,” explained Shivani Dhillon, founder of Wardrobe Couture. Since April 2023 requests have been flooding in for the sold-out boots on resale sites Shivani says, because “they are a mix of quirky and tough, you’ll be able to wear them forever.” Elsa Hosk and Pernille Teisbaek are fans as well as Stassie Baby.

“When the boots launched on the runway, the amount of requests that we received—be it a pre-order or anyone trying to get their hands on these boots—went crazy” Shivani says, “Usually we see a trend in a particular shoe or boot and after a month or so we are onto the next, however since their release last year, the sold-out boots have been seen on many celebrities and influencers… and the boots are proving stronger than ever this year.”

What do I wear with biker boots?

I’ll be wearing them casually with an oversized jumper and pleated skirt, and be dressing them up with a silky slip and trench coat.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: I tried to pick from a variety of price points from purse friendly high-street offerings to designer gems to be treasured forever. Luckily biker boots have been touted by a range of mid-range and high-end designers this season.

Appearance: The pieces I've picked below are all in keeping with the current trend of rugged rustic authentic and authentic looking biker boots, which are currently trending over more streamlined versions we've seen in seasons past.

Here’s a round-up of my 10 favourite biker boots on the market at the moment:

Affordable but chic. these boots are the go-to if you're after the classic biker look at a reasonable price. £54.99 FROM H&M

A shorter biker boot will definitely be in my transitional autumn wardrobe, perfect to style with chunky socks and mini dresses. These boots with extra buckle detail are my fave. £395.00 FROM RUSSELL & BROMLEY

I adore these biker boot in lighter tan, the perfect way to join in with the autumn trend but in a unique way. £351.00 FROM REVOLVE

I love the square toe detail of these mid-rise boots, making them feel all the more sophisticated. £225.00 FROM VAGABOND

If you're as obsessed as me with the Miu Miu boots dominating Tik Tok at the moment, then these are the perfect dupe for you. £64.00 FROM EGO

For a more minimal take on the trend, opt for boots with subtle hardware and a structured shape, like this classic Paris Texas pair. £800.00 FROM PARIS TEXAS AT SSENSE

I love the effortless feel to these Jimmy Choo boots, perfect for both dressing up and dressing down. £850.00 FROM JIMMY CHOO

To dress up your autumn workwear, opt for a biker boot with a chunky heel and a high leg. I'll be doing this with all of my office attire to be smart but on-trend. £175.00 FROM & OTHER STORIES

My wardrobe mostly consists of neutral toned clothing, so a dark brown biker boot will pair perfectly with my looks for autumn. £498.00 FROM REFORMATION

The boxy shape of this Penelope Chilvers pair match the vibe I'll be going for in my autumn wardrobe this year, casual, comfy and relaxed. £399.00 FROM PENELOPE CHILVERS

