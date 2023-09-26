The 10 best biker boots to buy in 2023

Getting my wardrobe ready for the colder months means that a new pair of boots is in order. This year, I’m making sure to add a pair of biker boots to my winter wishlist.
What are biker boots?
Biker boots, also known as motorcycle boots or moto boots, are a type of footwear originally designed for motorcyclists. Over the years these boots have transformed from their initial intended functional purpose, (offering protection, comfort, and style while riding motorcycles) cool-girl fashion statement. Biker boots are typically made from thick leather, to withstand the 'rigours' of riding and provide long-lasting durability for fashionistas on the go. They are known for their distinctive utilitarian style, which often includes buckles, straps, and other decorative hardware. They come in various designs, from classic to more modern and trendy styles.
Why are biker boots cool again?
Brands like Acne and Miu Miu have them dominating the catwalks, and A-listers and It-girls like Mia Regan and Olivia Neill have made them a key go-to in their recent street style. Miu Miu's 'Sienna' biker boots quickly became the 'It shoes' of summer 2023. “The most stylish It girls have been seen wearing them on and off the runway,” explained Shivani Dhillon, founder of Wardrobe Couture. Since April 2023 requests have been flooding in for the sold-out boots on resale sites Shivani says, because “they are a mix of quirky and tough, you’ll be able to wear them forever.” Elsa Hosk and Pernille Teisbaek are fans as well as Stassie Baby.
“When the boots launched on the runway, the amount of requests that we received—be it a pre-order or anyone trying to get their hands on these boots—went crazy” Shivani says, “Usually we see a trend in a particular shoe or boot and after a month or so we are onto the next, however since their release last year, the sold-out boots have been seen on many celebrities and influencers… and the boots are proving stronger than ever this year.”
What do I wear with biker boots?
I’ll be wearing them casually with an oversized jumper and pleated skirt, and be dressing them up with a silky slip and trench coat.
How we chose the pieces:
Price: I tried to pick from a variety of price points from purse friendly high-street offerings to designer gems to be treasured forever. Luckily biker boots have been touted by a range of mid-range and high-end designers this season.
Appearance: The pieces I've picked below are all in keeping with the current trend of rugged rustic authentic and authentic looking biker boots, which are currently trending over more streamlined versions we've seen in seasons past.
Here’s a round-up of my 10 favourite biker boots on the market at the moment:
