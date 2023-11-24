Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just wore these affordable Missoma earrings that are on sale for Black Friday - shop now

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Princess Kate just wore these Missoma earrings that are on sale for Black Friday

The royal visited a charity in Barnet wearing her affordable earrings, and they currently have an extra 20% discount 

BARNET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner on November 24, 2023 in Barnet, England. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas. Sebby's Corner was formed in January 2021 and provides items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire and London. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

On Friday the Princess of Wales visited Sebby’s Corner charity in Barnet to start a new initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, to provide support to families with young children in Barnet, Hertfordshire and London in the run-up to Christmas.

For the occasion, the fashion-forward royal exuded elegance in an earth-toned autumnal ensemble, paired with affordable earrings that are currently on sale.

BARNET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner on November 24, 2023 in Barnet, England. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas. Sebby's Corner was formed in January 2021 and provides items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire and London. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool
Princess Kate wore affordable earrings from Missoma

Adding a subtle touch of glamour to her look, Princess Kate wore Missoma’s ‘Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops’. 

“I'm drawn to the empowering allure of these pyramid-designed earrings, expertly handcrafted and featuring rhodochrosite gemstones, symbolic of love,” explains Hello! Fashion Features Writer Orion Scott, “Their uniqueness stands out. I'd pair them with a tailored blazer, a white tee, and high-waisted jeans for a polished yet edgy look”

MORE: Hailey Bieber’s favourite Jewellery brand is having a VIP sale

READ: Princess Kate stuns in red cape: Here are 5 you can shop now  

Kate wearing Missoma is a clear example of the princess’ fashion prowess and commitment to keeping her sartorial agenda relevant. From Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and Sienna Miller, the Notting Hill-born brand is a go-to for the most admirable fashionistas on the planet right now.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings - Missoma

Proving the versatility of these timeless earrings, the princess has worn them on plenty of occasions since 2021, when she first wore them with a rose-red dress from Beulah that perfectly complemented the Rhodochrosite stone.

For her outing in Barnet, she wore a khaki A-line skirt with a black turtle neck jumper tucked in, creating a flattering yet sophisticated silhouette. She paired it with her trusty suede Gianvito Rossi boots, a black croc-print Ralph Lauren belt to add some textured interest and a dark brown coat.

BARNET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Catherine, Princess of Wales, right with Bianca Sakol Founder of Sebby's Corner look at equipment and toys during her visit to Sebby's Corner on November 24, 2023 in Barnet, England. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas. Sebby's Corner was formed in January 2021 and provides items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire and London. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool
Kate's outfit was exuded autumnal elegance

We always want to replicate the Princess’ style, and there’s no time like the present with Missoma’s excellent Black Friday sale.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more