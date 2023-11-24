Princess Kate just wore these Missoma earrings that are on sale for Black Friday

On Friday the Princess of Wales visited Sebby’s Corner charity in Barnet to start a new initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, to provide support to families with young children in Barnet, Hertfordshire and London in the run-up to Christmas.

For the occasion, the fashion-forward royal exuded elegance in an earth-toned autumnal ensemble, paired with affordable earrings that are currently on sale.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wore affordable earrings from Missoma

Adding a subtle touch of glamour to her look, Princess Kate wore Missoma’s ‘Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops’.

“I'm drawn to the empowering allure of these pyramid-designed earrings, expertly handcrafted and featuring rhodochrosite gemstones, symbolic of love,” explains Hello! Fashion Features Writer Orion Scott, “Their uniqueness stands out. I'd pair them with a tailored blazer, a white tee, and high-waisted jeans for a polished yet edgy look”

Kate wearing Missoma is a clear example of the princess’ fashion prowess and commitment to keeping her sartorial agenda relevant. From Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and Sienna Miller, the Notting Hill-born brand is a go-to for the most admirable fashionistas on the planet right now.

Proving the versatility of these timeless earrings, the princess has worn them on plenty of occasions since 2021, when she first wore them with a rose-red dress from Beulah that perfectly complemented the Rhodochrosite stone.

For her outing in Barnet, she wore a khaki A-line skirt with a black turtle neck jumper tucked in, creating a flattering yet sophisticated silhouette. She paired it with her trusty suede Gianvito Rossi boots, a black croc-print Ralph Lauren belt to add some textured interest and a dark brown coat.

© WPA Pool Kate's outfit was exuded autumnal elegance

