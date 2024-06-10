The 10 Best Lightweight Summer Jackets to shop in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



One minute the sun is blazing, the next grey clouds are descending accompanied by our least favourite of all weather variations - the dreaded drizzle. The key to surviving summer sartorially lies in versatile dressing. Lightweight jackets that won’t get you all hot and bothered when the sun decides to put in an appearance but can provide much needed warmth when (inevitably) needed.

The most important thing is that they can be cast off with abandon, aren’t cumbersome to carry around, and can be shoved (with care) into handbags, or slung onto the backs of chairs. These are hassle-free jackets and coats here to save the day.

How to pick a summer jacket:

The trick is to consider them a part of the outfit, an extension of it, as opposed to an unwanted appendage being carted around as a point of necessity. Implement your favourite summer 2024 trends into your jacket purchasing process; embrace Boho and consider romantic details or head to the blazer section for a touch of preppy energy. Quilted jackets’ popularity shows no sign of slowing and we still can’t get enough of bows on absolutely everything, coats included. And of course, never forget the ultimate classic: the trench coat. It’s timeless for good reason.

The best lightweight summer jackets to shop now:

We The Free Cori Waxed Jacket Free People The Details Composition: 100& Cotton Editor's Note This oversized silhouette falls below the hip and is perfect for layering, while the double waxed cotton will keep pesky raindrops at bay. Roll up the cuffed sleeves and pop atop summery dresses and sportier ensembles alike. It comes in three other colours too... £268.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Frilly Fin Jacket - Pink Stripe Damson Madder The Details Composition: 80% Cotton 20% Recycled Cotton Editor's Note Damson Madder never fail to deliver staple pieces with of-the-moment touches. A bang average denim jacket, this is certainly not. Don't miss the wide sleeve detail, adorable ruffled pockets, or matching maxi skirt. £125.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

Regular Fit Bomber Jacket Monki The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note A bomber is an often-overlooked yet perfect partner for eye-wateringly short mini skirts and hot pants alike. The dropped shoulders and shawl collar of this classic shape could also be teamed with tailored pieces to add a spot of nonchalance. £59.99 AT MONKI

Pilcro Embroidered Utility Denim Jacket Anthropologie The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note Who said a denim jacket can't be exciting? The raw hem on this cropped, embroidered number make it a sweet, summery addition to anyone's wardrobe. Double denim, pah! We say go mad for the stuff, and opt for quadruple denim instead this summer. £120.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Albert Cording Single Breasted Blazer Sister Jane The Details Composition: 55% Cotton, 45% Lyocell Editor's Note Never skip the men's department, they're often a treasure trove of gorgeous relaxed fit pieces, perfect for balancing a frillier ensemble. We haven't stopped thinking about this blazer since we first set eyes on it and its cording detail on both chest and cuffs. £110.00 AT SISTER JANE

Ashlar Quilted Shirt Jacket Aje The Details Composition: 100% Linen Editor's Note Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both, and more! The perfect lightweight layer for those in-between days. This shirt shape is quilted for a touch of extra warmth but made from lightweight linen to keep you cool as and when required. £317.00 AT AJE

Lili Cotton Embroidered Bomber Jacket Ghost The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note White embroidery goes with summertime like December nights and mulled wine, a perfect pairing. This understated bomber adds a touch of texture to your Summer outfits, while the elasticated waistband creates shape. £125.00 AT GHOST

Payton Soft Trench Coat Forever New The Details Composition: 65% Lyocell, 35% Polyester Editor's Note One simply can't speak about warmer weather layering without mentioning the trench coat. A wardrobe hero, we salute you. Its tailored shape brings a bit of elegancy to proceedings while its neutral shade means you could sling this coat harmoniously on top of pretty much any ensemble. £115.00 AT FOREVER NEW

Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer Aligne The Details Composition: 50% Recycled Polyester, 29% Polyester, 16% Viscose, 5% Elastane Editor's Note Not just an ordinary blazer, this curved beauty gives a stunning silhouette and would look just at home paired with jeans, tailored trousers, or a pair of shorts. Who says your summer jacket can't make a statement? We'll be teaming ours with micro-shorts and a pair of trainers. £165.00 AT ALIGNE

Cropped Rain Jacket With Hood in Mushroom ASOS The Details Composition: Coating: 100% Polyurethane, Main: 100% Polyester. Editor's Note This jacket gets extra brownie points for having a hood to protect our hair from the British climate. If only we lived in a world where raincoats and summertime never crossed paths. That might not be the case sadly, but luckily jackets like this exist. £28.00 AT ASOS



How we chose:

Aesthetic: Letting style (plus practicality) guide me, I picked the prettiest, preppiest and most functional lightweight jackets I could find, that wouldn't compromise your style one iota.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

