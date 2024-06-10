The 10 Best Lightweight Summer Jackets to shop in 2024

One minute the sun is blazing, the next grey clouds are descending accompanied by our least favourite of all weather variations - the dreaded drizzle. The key to surviving summer sartorially lies in versatile dressing. Lightweight jackets that won’t get you all hot and bothered when the sun decides to put in an appearance but can provide much needed warmth when (inevitably) needed.
The most important thing is that they can be cast off with abandon, aren’t cumbersome to carry around, and can be shoved (with care) into handbags, or slung onto the backs of chairs. These are hassle-free jackets and coats here to save the day.
How to pick a summer jacket:
The trick is to consider them a part of the outfit, an extension of it, as opposed to an unwanted appendage being carted around as a point of necessity. Implement your favourite summer 2024 trends into your jacket purchasing process; embrace Boho and consider romantic details or head to the blazer section for a touch of preppy energy. Quilted jackets’ popularity shows no sign of slowing and we still can’t get enough of bows on absolutely everything, coats included. And of course, never forget the ultimate classic: the trench coat. It’s timeless for good reason.
This jacket gets extra brownie points for having a hood to protect our hair from the British climate.
If only we lived in a world where raincoats and summertime never crossed paths. That might not be the case sadly, but luckily jackets like this exist.
How we chose:
Aesthetic: Letting style (plus practicality) guide me, I picked the prettiest, preppiest and most functional lightweight jackets I could find, that wouldn't compromise your style one iota.
Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me?
Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.
