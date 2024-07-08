This luxe jewellery brand's Team GB collection is a must-see: here’s what to shop ahead of the Olympics

With the Euros, Wimbledon and the races, a summer of sport is upon us – culminating with the Olympic Games to be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.
This year fans can pledge their allegiance to Team GB with a stylish new collaboration with Mappin & Webb.
The renowned British jeweller has unveiled its Team GB collection to capture the spirit of the Games and outstanding achievements of the athletes.
Designed to reflect strength, determination and elegance, the collection has been overseen by the brand’s Director of Jewellery Services, Mark Appleby, who is also The Crown Jeweller, responsible for the safe keeping of precious and historic jewels and regalia kept in the Jewel House in the Tower of London.
Team GB – among them Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Jack Draper, Helen Glover and Katie Boulter – for the first time have the opportunity to purchase a piece of jewellery specifically designed to commemorate their achievements.
The items incorporate the Union flag and the Olympic rings and will be available in a range of precious metals with bespoke options also available.
A second collection specifically for fans will be sold via the Team GB Online shop and Mappin & Webb site.
Within the Forever A Fan range you’ll find pendants, bracelets, rings, cufflinks, lace tags and card wallets in a palette of gold, silver and patriotic colours, all created with the exquisite craftsmanship for which the luxury brand is known.
Shop our favourite items from Team GB x Mappin & Webb
Mappin & Webb’s heritage dates back to 1775, with it has held a Royal Warrant since 1897. Exemplifying British excellence, its fine jewellery, silverware, watches and glassware have taken a place in affluent British society.
Team GB meanwhile will be looking to unite and inspire the nation at Paris 2024, having consistently finished in the top five on the medal table at every Games since London 2012. Team GB is the only nation to have won a gold medal at every summer Games since the first modern Olympics in 1896.
Shop the Team GB jewellery collection at select Mappin & Webb showrooms and online.