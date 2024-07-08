This luxe jewellery brand's Team GB collection is a must-see: here’s what to shop ahead of the Olympics

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With the Euros, Wimbledon and the races, a summer of sport is upon us – culminating with the Olympic Games to be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.

This year fans can pledge their allegiance to Team GB with a stylish new collaboration with Mappin & Webb.

The renowned British jeweller has unveiled its Team GB collection to capture the spirit of the Games and outstanding achievements of the athletes.

Mappin & Webb has unveiled its Forever A Fan jewellery collection to commemorate Team GB

Designed to reflect strength, determination and elegance, the collection has been overseen by the brand’s Director of Jewellery Services, Mark Appleby, who is also The Crown Jeweller, responsible for the safe keeping of precious and historic jewels and regalia kept in the Jewel House in the Tower of London.

Team GB – among them Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Jack Draper, Helen Glover and Katie Boulter – for the first time have the opportunity to purchase a piece of jewellery specifically designed to commemorate their achievements.

The items incorporate the Union flag and the Olympic rings and will be available in a range of precious metals with bespoke options also available.

British track and field athlete Annie Tagoe (L) and Freestyle BMX bronze medalist Declan Brooks (R) model items from the Mappin & Webb collection at the event

A second collection specifically for fans will be sold via the Team GB Online shop and Mappin & Webb site.

Within the Forever A Fan range you’ll find pendants, bracelets, rings, cufflinks, lace tags and card wallets in a palette of gold, silver and patriotic colours, all created with the exquisite craftsmanship for which the luxury brand is known.

Olympians and twin sisters Laviai and Lina Nielsen try on items from the range at the launch

“The Olympic Games are a celebration of unity, excellence, and national pride, and this collaboration perfectly encapsulates those values. We are excited to see our fans embrace the opportunity to own a unique symbol of Team GB's success." Paul Ellis, Head of Retail and Licensing at Team GB

Shop our favourite items from Team GB x Mappin & Webb

1/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Toggle Bracelet With Lion Charm £185.00 2/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Round Cufflinks £175.00 3/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Union Flag Keyring £145.00 4/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Lion Head Round Pin £80.00 5/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Lion Head Cufflinks £200.00 6/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Gold Plated Lion Head Pin £90.00 7/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Bead Bracelet £185.00 8/ 12 Team GB Gold Plated Sterling Silver Lion Head Pendant £160.00 9/ 12 Limited Edition Team GB Sterling Silver Pin With Vibrant Pink And Vibrant Blue Enamel £120.00 10/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Dog Tag Supplied With Ball Chain, Laser Engraved Lion Head Illustration £180.00 11/ 12 Team GB Saffiano Leather 4CC Wallet in Turquoise £60.00 12/ 12 Team GB Sterling Silver Lion Head Pendant £120.00

"The Olympic Games inspire us all, and our jewellery team have created pieces that reflect the incredible achievements of our athletes. We hope that this collection will serve as a reminder of the dedication and passion that drives Team GB and inspire wearers to reach for their own personal victories." Jason Fitzgerald, Retail Director at Mappin & Webb

Mappin & Webb’s heritage dates back to 1775, with it has held a Royal Warrant since 1897. Exemplifying British excellence, its fine jewellery, silverware, watches and glassware have taken a place in affluent British society.

Team GB meanwhile will be looking to unite and inspire the nation at Paris 2024, having consistently finished in the top five on the medal table at every Games since London 2012. Team GB is the only nation to have won a gold medal at every summer Games since the first modern Olympics in 1896.

Shop the Team GB jewellery collection at select Mappin & Webb showrooms and online.