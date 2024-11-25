Meet the luxury jewellery company with a sustainable edge

True fashion lovers will know that when it comes to elevating an ensemble, the devil is always in the details. More often than not, materialising in the jewellery department.

With party season well and truly underway and gifting hints being dropped left, right and centre, the hunt for the perfect gem is officially on.

Luckily for those of us who lust after luxury lab-grown diamond bijouterie at an attainable price, one internationally acclaimed jewellery brand has a new collection which ticks all of the aforementioned boxes.

Introducing modern fine jewellery brand Fei Liu’s and its latest 9ct lab-grown diamond collection - Rayon de Miel.

Inspired by nature in all its beauty, in particular honeycomb, each item in the new range mimics the intricate prismatic cells made by bees and features a selection of hexagon-cut lab-grown diamonds set within intricate bezel designs.

Brand founder and designer Fei Liu explains just how intricate and delicate the design process is: "Nature offers us boundless inspiration, and the honeycomb is a perfect example of beauty and efficiency in design. With Rayon de Miel, we aim to capture that essence, creating jewellery that is both timeless and contemporary. The extraordinary hexagon-cut diamonds were specifically chosen to mirror the geometric precision of honeycombs, enhancing the visual appeal and adding an extraordinary touch to each piece.”

Much like all other Fei Liu collections, each item in the Rayon de Miel range is made with the wearer in mind, complementing the brand's ethos of believing that everyone should have the option to buy, wear and cherish a piece of quality-crafted jewellery.

Included in the Rayon de Miel collection is a 9ct yellow gold matching pendant and earring set, Trilogy rings featuring three honeycomb-shaped lab-grown diamonds on a dainty band, a striking cocktail and an eternity ring fully embellished with a selection of hexagon diamonds, drop-down earrings and a shimmering tennis bracelet encrusted with diamonds and set in 9ct yellow gold bezels. Each item is suited to all occasions and can be worn with gilded gowns for opulent occasions, casual curations for days at the office and everywhere in between.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, a family member or simply someone special, rest assured that the Rayon de Miel is designed to add a sparkle to any outfit for any occasion.

Here are just a few of our favourite diamond delights that are available to shop now:

1/ 9 Rayon de Miel Bracelet The Details 7-inch chain

Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold Adorned with two hexagon-cut lab-grown diamonds, one smaller than the other, this dainty chain bracelet is the perfect subtle styling note that will elevate any outfit. £450.00 AT FEI LIU 2/ 9 Rayon de Miel Tennis Bracelet The Details Available in limited quantities



Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold Tennis bracelets will forever be one of the most elegant keepsake jewellery options on the market, loved by the likes of Kate Moss, Meghan Markle, Sofia Richie Grainge and Gigi Hadid. This particular lab-grown diamond delight features a series of hexagon-cut stones all fixed next to each other on individual geometric bezels. If you're struggling with what to gift this festive season, rest assured this timeless classic will no doubt be well received. £2,800.00 AT FEI LIU 3/ 9 Rayon de Miel Stackable Ring The Details Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold

Choose from a 0.5ct or 1ct main diamond Whether you're thinking of popping the question or have been on the hunt for the perfect subtle stacking ring to join your existing collection, this singular lab-grown diamond option is perfect for both. FROM £675.00 AT FEI LIU 4/ 9 Rayon de Miel Chandelier Earrings The Details 6.5 carats total



Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold Nothing screams elegance quite like a pair of dangly earrings and the divine chandelier options are just that. Each opulent earring is adorned with a cascade of hexagon-cut lab-grown diamonds totalling a dreamy 6.5 carats. Wear with your favourite silky gown for an evening soirée or with a tailored suiting look and heels for a decadent dinner. Whatever you pair these ear candy options with, just know your outfit will be instantly elevated.

£3,600.00 AT FEI LIU 5/ 9 Rayon de Miel Swirl Earrings The Details Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold

24.3 × 24.3 mm

Designed to elegantly swirl around the earlobe, these dynamic, sculptural options are the perfect in-between of subtle glam and a striking statement. Available in three metal options, 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold, there is something to suit all styles. £2,800.00 AT FEI LIU 6/ 9 Rayon de Miel Cocktail Ring The Details Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold

Choose from a 0.5ct or 1ct main diamond Featuring a selection of dainty diamonds dotted throughout the three-tiered band crafted from a series of interlinked elongated hexagon segments and a main central diamond, this cocktail ring is the epitome of bold beauty. FROM £875.00 AT FEI LIU 7/ 9 Rayon de Miel Princess Necklace The Details Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold

17" chain

Featuring seven perfectly cut hexagon-shaped lab-grown diamonds, each weighing 0.20ct, set onto a delicate 17-inch chain of your choosing, this necklace will be hard not to wear everyday. Wear on its own for a touch of glamour or stacked amongst your existing necklace collection for a pop of diamond shimmer. £1,200.00 AT FEI LIU 8/ 9 Rayon de Miel Trilogy Ring The Details Featuring two 0.20ct lab-grown diamonds and one 0.30ct diamond



Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold Everyone knows that three diamonds are better than one, especially when set in a delicately crafted hexagonal arrangement. This Trilogy Ring features a central 0.30ct lab-grown diamond, flanked by two 0.20ct diamonds, making it the perfect option to wear on its own or with others. £750.00 AT FEI LIU 9/ 9 Rayon de Miel Solitaire Earrings The Details Choose from either 0.30ct, 0.50ct or 1ct

Available in 9ct Rose Gold, White Gold and 9ct Yellow Gold Diamond stud earrings will always be a go-to style for fashion fanatics, seen as a small by mighty accessory destined to add a touch of glam to any look. These Rayon de Miel Solitaire options feature a striking hexagon-cut lab-grown diamond, meticulously set in a sleek bezel setting. FROM £490.00 AT FEI LIU

