Carrie Johnson reveals unusual sleeping arrangements with wild-haired kids Wilfred and Frankie

Carrie Johnson shares a spacious home with her husband Boris and their three children Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frankie, six months, but the family of five had an unusual sleeping arrangement on Monday.

Despite their house, known as Brightwell Manor, featuring nine bedrooms, the mother-of-three revealed several of them were sharing the master bedroom.

© Instagram Carrie's kids looked adorable sleeping in their parents' bed

"2 out of 3 in our bed tonight," Carrie captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories. It showed her eldest son fast asleep dressed in blue London-themed pyjamas with a cute print made up of red buses, phone booths and Paddington Bear, while baby Frankie was lying on his back napping underneath Wilfred's arm in a Peter Rabbit babygrow. Surrounded by white pillows and a thick duvet, the siblings both sported unruly bed hair with tufts of blonde locks standing on end – how cute!

Carrie and Boris have shared a few glimpses inside the other bedrooms at the Oxfordshire property after swapping the fast-based bustle of No. 11 Downing Street for the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in 2023.

© Instagram Carrie shared photos of her bedroom after giving birth to baby Frank

Estimated to be worth £3.8 million, the Grade-II listed home has been undergoing a renovation, with Carrie putting her personalised touches on the interior.

After welcoming her newborn son in July, Carrie shared sweet photos of her son sleeping on a dark wooden bed made up of crisp white bedding and beautiful blue and white cushions with frilly borders that tied in with their china lamp.

© Instagram The former PR expert revealed whimsical tree paintings

Elsewhere, her children's rooms have undergone a magical makeover. While she chose to maintain period features such as wooden floorboards and picture rails, Carrie asked an artist to handpaint fairytale-worthy woodland images on the walls. "The super talented @megboscawenstudio doing her thing!" Carrie wrote mid-transformation.

Romy appears to have moved into Wilfred's old bedroom, as she had the same animal-themed posters and floral wrought iron bed as her elder brother did just months ago.

© Instagram Romy has gotten her older brother's old room

Now, Wilfred's personalised touches have been replaced with Romy's, with the youngster enjoying a new patterned wool blanket with her full name of 'Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson', and a dresser topped with a large letter 'R'.

Outside also offers the Johnsons plenty of space to explore. The home sits on five acres of plush greenery, including a duck pond, a vegetable patch, a guest cottage, a tennis court, two stables and even a moat. See the home video of the duck pond in the making...

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares rare video of husband Boris and kids at their home

