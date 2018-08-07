12 modern dining room décor ideas to impress your guests

With the holidays fast approaching, many of us will be looking at overhauling our dining room décor ahead of hosting friends and family for the festivities.

Whether you're in the market to invest in a new dining table and chairs or simply want to refresh your space with some savvy styling, we've got something for you. Read on for inspiration…

Create a zoned dining area

If you have an open-plan kitchen and dining room, using a rug is a great way to not only create a zoned dining area, but it will also help the space to feel more cosy and inviting if you have tiled or wooden flooring. (Photo: Louisdepoortere.com).

Choose a statement dining table

There's little need for elaborate tablescapes and styling when you have a statement dining table such as this striking wooden top design with tiled inlay, which is as practical as it is stylish, creating a space to place drinks, teapots and more without risk of staining. (Photo: Nest)

Perfect your tablescape

Impress your guests with a picture-perfect tablescape featuring dinnerware and a tablecloth in complementing berry tones. Gold cutlery, vases of fresh flowers and candles add the perfect finishing touches. (Photo: Maisons Du Monde)

Go green

Create a statement wall with a deep green hue. Shades of emerald, moss and forest green work perfectly with wooden furniture and metallic accessories. Add extra impact by scattering potted plants around the room and on the table, with hanging planters next to the table to complete the look. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Mix it up

Add character to your space with different coloured dining chairs. We love these Eames-style dining chairs in vibrant shades of green, yellow and pink, pared down with wooden furniture and white walls. Rattan light fittings hanging over the tables add another directional touch. (Photo: Nest.co.uk)

Scandi style

Minimalist Scandinavian styling is a favourite for interiors, and works perfectly in the kitchen and dining room. Put your own spin on the trend by investing in a wooden dining table and benches, adding a fluffy throw to create a cosy feel, and stylish stainless steel accessories. (Photo: Oak Furniture Land)

Add a bright colour pop

Brighten up an otherwise minimalist dining room with one vibrant hue. Pick one bold shade and add as much or as little of it as you like – we love how the yellow dining chairs and clock take centre-stage in this chic white room. (Photo: IKEA)

Play with patterns

For an easy way to update your dining room without the need to splash out on new furniture, decorating one wall with patterned wallpaper can give a contemporary update. A floral mural looks fresh and stylish, and works perfectly with a wooden dining table and plush velvet armchair. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Rethink lighting

Lighting can have a huge impact on your room, completely transforming the ambience. Three identical pendants look great hanging over this long dining table, and will brighten up this conservatory dining room after dark. The table is impeccably styled too; picking foliage from the garden is a great alternative to fresh flowers. (Photo: Fritz Fryer)

Go monochrome

Black and white can create a striking and modern look when styled carefully. Play around with prints and textures, adding a geometric rug or patterned place mats, to add impact to an otherwise monochrome colour palette. (Photo: IKEA)

Pretty in pink

Pink is key shade in both fashion and interiors, and works well in a modern dining room. Pair with shades of plum and purple, adding metallic touches and a mix of textures – velvet, glass and wood – to create an interesting and modern dining space. (Photo: JD Williams Home)

Blue Crush

Don't shy away from dark and dramatic colours; paint your room in a deep shade of blue for a modern overhaul. This shade looks great with wooden furniture and white accents, while you can't go amiss with a metallic floor lamp or mirror to complete the look. (Photo: Marks and Spencer)

