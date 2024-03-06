Mrs Hinch transformed her filthy rug with this portable carpet cleaner - and you'll want one after seeing the results

When it comes to tips for finding the best cleaning tools and products, Mrs Hinch is the gift that keeps on giving - that’s why we’ve always got one eye on her Instagram page. This week she revealed another gem, and we were there taking notes.

I’ve been reporting on Mrs Hinch’s cleaning tools and products for the past four years, but I absolutely had to share this one with you. It’s the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner - a powerful emergency spot cleaner, which quickly and easily lifts away spots, spills and stains from carpets, sofas, pet beds, cars interiors and more.

Believe me, you wont believe your eyes when you see the amount of dirt it removes from Mrs Hinch’s rug. Check it out in the video below.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch transforms her flilthy rug with portable carpet cleaner

Mrs Hinch - aka Sophie Hinchliffe - is a paid brand ambassador for many cleaning tools and product brands - but it’s noteworthy that this video was not a paid-for campaign. The cleanfluencer just wanted to share the results of her deep cleaning sesh with her 4.8 million followers as part of her March cleaning challenge.

“It’s rug cleaning day today guys,” she says in her Instagram story, adding: “look at the state of it!” Oh, and just in case you wondered, her hard-wearing jute rug is £30 from Amazon, should you care. Indeed, the rug is looking like it needs to be spruced up.

Sophie then shows off the tool she’s chosen for the job - the Bissell SpotClean pro - which she notes, she’s “had for two years, if not longer in the box. I’ve put it in the loft and actually forgotten about it.” but she’s busting it out for cleaning duty today.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Large capacity 2.8l tank: Easy to fill and empty for fewer trips to the sink

Long 1.5m built-in hose: Reach anywhere when needed

Reach anywhere when needed Small and compact design: For easy storage

Includes 2-in-1 pet tool: For easy disposal of unhygienic pet messes so they don't go through the hose

For easy disposal of unhygienic pet messes so they don’t go through the hose Includes free sample: Wash & Protect Pet Formula

Warranty: 3-Year Warranty for peace of mind

Cons:

Weight: Although it’s small and compact, att 5.9kg it’s pretty hefty

Suction power: There are some mixed reviews saying suction power could be better.

There are some mixed reviews saying suction power could be better. Noise: Some shoppers said the noise scared their animals and they were loathe to use it late at night for fear of upsetting the neighbours

Mrs Hinch then proceeds to show her followers how the cleaner works - filling the tank up with water and cleaning solution, then spraying the liquid onto the rug before then suctioning the dirt out of the rug. The “rank” dirty tank of water she’s left with at the end shows how well the Bissell has done its job. Wow!

While we haven’t personally tested the Spotclean Pet Pro, it’s fair to say that Sophie’s video speaks volumes about how good a job it does. We also took a detailed look at the Amazon reviews from verified shoppers to see how it fares with the wider public.

Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for 22% off, meaning you can get it for £149 instead of £189.99 - so it’s a good time to snap one up if you are tempted. Alternatively you can get it for £150 from Argos.

Mrs Hinch's rug looked good as new after she was done deep cleaning it

What are Amazon shoppers saying about the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro?

At Amazon, the Bissell has a decent 4.6 out of 5-star rating and has close to 2,700 positive ratings. Shoppers are impressed with the machine, saying it’s very good for the money - it’s compact, super portable and does a good job. So many users say it’s “satisfying to use” - a sentiment echoed by Mrs Hinch. As you would expect, it’s very popular with Pet owners like Sophie, who say: “it’s an investment you won’t regret”.

Says one: As a proud pet owner, I've had my fair share of spills, stains, and unexpected messes on my carpets and upholstery… This portable carpet cleaner has completely transformed the way I handle pet messes, and I can confidently say it's an absolute game-changer.”

“The cleaning power of the BISSELL Spot Clean Pet Pro is exceptional. Equipped with a powerful 750W motor, it effortlessly tackles even the toughest stains and spills. The professional-grade cleaning performance truly rivals that of expensive, bulky carpet cleaners.”

Says another: “I can’t describe how fab and effective this little machine is! It has exceeded my expectations and I’m running out of places to use it!”

“If you’re like me and have to be very careful with money I can assure you that this was the best purchase I have ever made and the money it’s saving me is fantastic. No professional carpet cleaners bills, no new furniture and no new carpets.”