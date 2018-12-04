The Queen has transformed Buckingham Palace for Christmas: see photos Her Majesty is getting in the festive spirit

Another of the Queen's official residences has been decorated for Christmas, and it looks just as beautiful as you would imagine. Three towering Christmas trees have been put in place in the Marble Hall at Buckingham Palace, adorned with hundreds of white lights and regal decorations featuring miniature red velvet and gold crowns and embroidered state coaches. Meanwhile, a garland emblazoned with red velvet bows and multi-coloured baubles has been installed along the length of the grand staircase.

A video shared by the Royal Family's Twitter account showed staff standing on a huge ladder to reach the top of one of the 15ft tall trees to cover it with lights, with the message: "It's officially Christmas at Buckingham Palace!"

The Queen's Christmas trees have been put up at Buckingham Palace

Just like the resplendent trees at Windsor Castle, Her Majesty's Christmas trees were grown at Windsor Great Park and transported to Buckingham Palace at the beginning of December. The monarch's Windsor residence was decorated on the last day of November, with a striking 23ft tall Nordmann Fir taking pride of place in St George's Hall, while a second, smaller 15ft tree has been added to the Crimson Drawing Room.

GALLERY: The best royal family festive photos from Kate, Harry and more

Senior royals including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to see the decorations in all their glory when they join the Queen for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace later in the month. The 92-year-old typically invites extended family members for the meal before departing to the Sandringham Estate with Prince Philip, where they stay until the beginning of February.

A video on Instagram showed Her Majesty's stunning decorations

Although two of the Queen's residences have already been decorated for the holidays, she is traditionally said to wait until Christmas Eve to put up the tree at Sandringham, with the royal family gathering in the White Drawing Room to trim a 20ft tree cut from the estate. And rather than take down the decorations ahead of Twelfth Night, the Queen keeps her decorations up until 6th February – the anniversary of her father's death – before returning to London.

MORE: Royal gift ideas from Buckingham Palace

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.