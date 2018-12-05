You can buy the Queen's exact Christmas decorations – and they're a bargain Add a regal touch to your Christmas tree

We may not have the space for an enormous 23ft Christmas tree like the Queen, but we can add a regal touch to our festive décor with the exact same decorations that have been used in both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle! The monarch's trees have been adorned with pieces that are available from the Royal Collection Shop – and they're surprisingly affordable.

Close ups of the Queen's Christmas trees at both residences show they have been adorned with some royal-inspired decorations including mini State Coaches adorned with gold beads and embellishments, a red Buckingham Palace crown embroidered with the words 'God Save the Queen', and larger crowns adorned with colourful gems.

The Queen has royal decorations on her Christmas trees

Better still, they're all available to buy online for £14.95 each. There are also a selection of other royal-themed decorations such as Buckingham Palace guardsmen and corgis to choose from. Royal fans can even pay homage to some of the most significant events of 2018 including the birth of Prince Louis with a royal baby commemorative pram decoration, and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan with a series of decorations especially for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen's Christmas trees were put up in St George's Hall and the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on 30 November, while staff at Buckingham Palace followed suit on Tuesday. Three impressive trees that were grown in Windsor have been put in place in the Marble Hall, while a stunning garland trimmed with red velvet bows and baubles lines the grand staircase.

The decorations are available to buy from the Royal Collection Shop

However, Her Majesty is believed to wait until Christmas Eve to put up the Christmas tree at the Sandringham Estate. The royal family gather in the White Drawing Room to trim a 20ft tree cut from the estate on the night before Christmas, with the decorations staying up way past Twelfth Night until 6 February.

