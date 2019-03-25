Chris Evans has big plans for his former home – and it's just a few miles away from Meghan and Harry The radio presenter is set to turn into a property developer

Chris Evans has very lucrative plans for his former £3.8million mansion, by turning it into luxury apartments. According to the Daily Mail, the Virgin radio host plans to knock down the eight-bedroom home and build a new property consisting of 14 apartments.

The project will include eight three-bedroom flats which could be worth up to £1.2million each, along with six two-bedroom flats that could be valued at as much as £1million on the local property market.

Chris Evans plans to convert his former family home into luxury apartments

The mansion is located close to Sunninghill, near Ascot – one mile away from the racecourse and only around seven miles away from Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to move with their royal baby in just a few weeks’ time.

Chris bought the property in 2009 and bought the nine-bedroom property next door for £3.5million the following year. The 52-year-old is said to live in a third property nearby with their children, Noah, Eli, and twins Walt and Boo, but still own their two previous homes.

Originally he submitted plans to build 12 apartments and three detached houses on the site, but withdrew them after they were considered to be an over-development of the site. Now, it has been proposed that 14 apartments will be built within a new four-storey building that is designed to fit in with the character of the area. The new homes will benefit from underground parking for 26 vehicles, plus communal use of a swimming pool and a tennis court that are already on site.

It has been a big year for Chris, who not only welcomed baby twins Walt and Boo with his wife Natasha in September, but also quit his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show slot to return to Virgin Radio for a reported £2million deal at the beginning of January.

