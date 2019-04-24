GMB presenter Ben Shephard gives glimpse into his gorgeous garden – complete with a gin bench Ben must have visitors queuing to come over…

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard may have to endure early starts for his day job, but at least he has somewhere he can well and truly relax after finishing work. The father-of-two lives in a newly-renovated property in London, and this week he gave fans a glimpse into his gorgeous garden in a new photo posted on his Instagram account. Ben's garden is filled with beautiful flowers, and even has its own gin bench, which Ben built himself. In the photo, two generous gin and tonics were perched on the bench, and the star wrote in the caption: "Verified Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin."

GMB presenter Ben Shephard has the most gorgeous garden

MORE: GMB star Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife Annie and their sons

Ben's garden also has vegetable beds and apple trees, and it's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property, there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features. Ben lives with his wife Annie Perks and their two sons Jack and Sam. Ben is a doting dad, and often takes his boys to play football or go running at the nearby park.

The TV star lives at home with wife Annie and their two sons

READ: Inside Ben Shephard's stylish London home

While he leads a happy family life, Ben admitted that his early starts for GMB had an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, the TV star told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'" Ben has also revealed that his wife also banned him from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair," he said on GMB before joking: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.