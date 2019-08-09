VIDEO: take a rare sneak peek inside the royal palaces! HELLO!’s Royal Editor reveals all you need to know

The British royal family own several royal residences, with different homes for work and leisure time. And while Buckingham Palace is the Queen’s official London residence, the monarch also divides her time between Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral, where she typically spends the summer holidays. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now based at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, after previously being based full-time at their country retreat, Anmer Hall. But where do the rest of the royal family live?

Watch the video below to see HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash share your need-to-know guide to the British royal residences…

