What you didn't see from the Queen's audience with Boris Johnson at Windsor Castle

The Queen held her weekly audience with the Prime Minister by telephone on Wednesday after retreating to Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch later shared a photo from the phone call to Boris Johnson on the Royal Family Instagram account, and it offered a look at the décor in one of around 1,000 rooms within the castle.

Her Majesty was sat at a desk that was topped with a fruit bowl and an array of ornaments, including a porcelain corgi. A table lamp with a cream shade could be seen on a side table next to the sofa, while the fireplace was lined with a gold clock and more decorative ornaments.

The room may look familiar to royal fans, as it is somewhere she has often held audiences with visitors when she is staying in Windsor. Photos from previous meetings have offered a better look at the room, which has white walls and red carpets, with two sofas featuring a foliage pattern.

The Queen can take advantage of impressive views of the rest of the castle from the sofa, which is lined with red tasselled cushions to match the carpets. And with gold-framed artwork hanging on the walls, antique furniture and a selection of fine china ornaments on display, it's just as opulent as you would expect.

The room has impressive views of the castle

Both the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have been together at Windsor Castle for the past week after deciding to start their Easter break early amid the spread of COVID-19. They will certainly be listening to the PM's self-isolation advice after it was confirmed that their son, Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said that while Charles has "mild symptoms" of the disease, Her Majesty has not been tested. In a statement, the palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The Queen has previously held meetings with visitors in the room

