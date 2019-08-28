How to add value to your property and make it stand out This could be the secret to selling your home in 2019

Whether you're thinking of putting your home on the market or you're struggling to sell, there a few key things you can do to help your property stand out from the crowd, and possibly increase its value, too. With the summer holidays drawing to an end, many people will be putting their house on the market before the colder months draw in. September is a great time to start afresh and get all those house jobs done you've been putting off. If you're after some inspiration, look no further. Elliot Castle, CEO and founder of home-buying company We Buy Any Home, gave us his top tips…

Be a great host: "Welcome house viewers in with a drink, and make sure you're prepared for any of their additional requests. By doing this, viewers will feel right at home, and will subconsciously associate your property with warmth and friendliness."

Spruce up the garden: "You can add life to your outside space by giving the patio a good clean and adding some garden accessories such as bird feeders, and even some nice lanterns with candles."

Create an illusion of space: "Ensure your hallway is decluttered and tidy ahead of viewings to stop the space looking cramped. A good tip is to hang a mirror on either side of the hallway wall, to give the illusion of a bigger space."

….as well as an illusion of height: "Adding the perception of height to a room is a great way to make it seem like you have a larger space. Do this by using high-legged tables and chairs to elevate the room, as well as high-hung paintings and prints."

Give the place a lick of paint: "Never underestimate the power of freshly painted white walls. These not only give the illusion of a bigger space but also provide an all-over crisp and clean look."

Be storage savvy: "Clever storage solutions are a must for any room with limited space. Make the most of multi-purpose items, such as trunks which can be used as coffee tables and as a place to store household bits and bobs neatly out of the way."

Choose the right colour scheme: "If your home has dark coloured walls, add cream and white accessories such as rugs and throws. Neutral and airy tones can help to bring 'light' into a room. Remember to keep the colour palette soft with whites, beiges, light blues and greys to really maximise the feeling of space."

Make the most of your entrance: "First impressions really do count, so make sure the first thing your buyer sees is a tidy exterior. If your front door is looking a bit shabby, buy a new doorknob, a brass letterbox or a stainless-steel house number - these small touches can instantly make your home appear more welcoming."

