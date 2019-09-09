Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver's new £6million Essex house The family relocated from London over the summer

It has been a year of major highs and lows for Jamie Oliver, who is celebrating 20 years of his television career, but was also forced to close his restaurant group after falling into administration. There has been change in his personal life too, as the celebrity chef, his wife Jools, and their five children have relocated from their home in Hampstead Heath, north London, to a country mansion in Essex.

Jamie and Jools moved into their £6million 16th century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex – considered one of the UK’s most picturesque villages – over the summer holidays. The Olivers' new home, Spains Hall, is located on a 70-acre estate and offers the family much more peace, privacy and space than they would have had in London. The property includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables, and Jools has already given fans a sneak peek inside.

Jools and Jamie Oliver have moved into a mansion in Essex

Fans got their first glimpse inside the new family home in June, when Jools shared a snap of River standing in what appears to be their kitchen, which has stone tiled flooring and wooden panelling on the walls.

Posts of the three-year-old have also offered a look at other rooms in the house, including a play room for the youngster and his big brothers and sisters. Proud mum Jools posted a snap of River doing some drawing on a chalkboard on Sunday, looking adorable in a sweatshirt with the slogan "Stay Weird". Jools captioned the photo: "Absolutely baby."

Jools shared a look inside their son River's playroom

The playroom is painted entirely white with the chalkboard mounted on the wall, and other toys and games visible in the background. It is completely different to River’s playroom at their London home, which was painted in a dark colour scheme, with rainbow accessories to brighten it up. But no doubt it won’t be long until James and Jools put their own stamp on the 16th century mansion – and we can’t wait to see more!

