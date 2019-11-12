Ben Shephard's stunning family home is like a showroom The Good Morning Britain host shares his home with his wife and two kids

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard has shared a rare glimpse into his beautiful family home and it’s the epitome of interior goals. In the snap, huge, airy French windows spill natural light into his living room, which features chic blue sofas, books piled high on a coffee table and a colourful bunch of freshly picked flowers. Ben captioned the photo: "Beaut of a day - mates coming over for Sunday lunch and @mrsannieshephard has just been out and cut these flowers from the garden, Nov and the #dahlia ‘s are still going!"

Ben's fans were quick to express their home envy in the comment section. One wrote: "Your place looks so lovely!" while another added: "Now that's one beautiful home!"

Ben shared the snap on Instagram

Over the summer, the TV host treated fans to another look inside his home, this time sharing blissful views of his garden, drenched in sunshine. Ben, 44, shares his home with wife Annie and their two children, Jack and Sam. In the snaps, Ben revealed that his garden is full of pretty pebbles and metal arches that are filled with florals.

Ben has a beautiful garden

A keen gardener, Ben has been growing his own fruit and vegetables at home, plus has his own gin bench and fire pit in the garden where he can sit and relax. There's also a perfectly manicured lawn for the kids to play on and lots of seating for the family to enjoy a bite to eat.

As for the family's dining room, it features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests – that certainly will have come in handy for Ben's Sunday roast! Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, and Ben has stylishly placed a grey rug on the floor under the dining table.

