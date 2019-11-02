Strictly contestant Emma Weymouth invites us inside her lavish home Emma gave HELLO! a tour of the Longleat Estate

When she's not enjoying the glitz and glamour of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom alongside Aljaz Skorjanec, Emma Weymouth's daily routine couldn't be more different. The mother-of-two lives and works on the 9,000-acre Longleat Estate with her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, and their two sons – John, four, and Henry, two - and recently gave HELLO! a behind-the-scenes look at their home.

WATCH: Emma Weymouth gives HELLO! a tour of her home on the Longleat Estate

Emma and Ceawlin married in June 2013 at their historic home on the 9,000-acre Longleat estate, which is also home to the first safari park outside Africa. Speaking about what it is like to live on a safari park, Emma told HELLO!: "It's exciting to hear lions roaring deeply at 11pm at night. It's mad. Often the sea lion will bark at the echo of his own bark, and you can hear the wolves howl."

GALLERY: Inside Viscountess Emma Weymouth's home on the Longleat estate

Longleat House has beautiful grounds, including formal gardens and 1,000 acres of parkland that are Grade I listed on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens of special historic interest. The safari park, meanwhile, is home to animals including tigers, rhinos, lions and elephants – creating a fantastic, and truly unique, place to live.

Emma Weymouth lives on the Longleat Estate

Emma's Strictly dance partner Aljaz has already been lucky enough to pay a visit to her lavish home, with the pair sharing photos on Instagram as they toured the estate in a zebra print safari jeep. "Take your dance partner to work day," Emma captioned the photo.

STORY: Look back at Emma Weymouth's wedding at Longleat

Emma told HELLO! about life on a safari park

Members of the public can also pay a visit to Emma's family home, with regular house exhibitions and house tours held throughout the year. The stately home is widely regarded as one of the best examples of high Elizabethan architecture in Britain, and a tour may include a glimpse inside the impressive State Rooms, the servant's quarters or even the building's rooftop, which boasts incredible views across the estate. Lucky Emma!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.