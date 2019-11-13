Lorraine Kelly has given fans a sneak peek inside the beautiful home she shares with her husband Steve Smith. The presenter uploaded a heartwarming video of her husband attempting to play fetch with their pet dog Angus, but judging by the footage, cheeky Angus was having none of it. As the border terrier ran riot around the house, hiding under the coffee table and behind doors, instead of giving the ball back, fans were able to catch a glimpse inside the gorgeous property.

"Give me the ball, give me the ball, Angus give me the ball," Steve was heard saying at the start of the clip, before his four-legged friend sprinted away from him into the living room. A beautiful fireplace with a basket full of logs was spotted in the footage, as was a wooden coffee table piled with books, a flat-screen TV and a soft embroidered rug.

Lorraine, 59, captioned the post: "'It's my ball,' says Angus. He doesn't get the concept of 'fetch'. #anguspangus #cheeky #funny #borderterrier #dogsofinstagram." Fans, naturally, loved the clip and shared similar stories of their own pets. "My border is exactly the same! Aren't they just the best breed!" one follower replied, while another commented: "Ah that made me laugh!! I do that to my mum too!!" A third requested: "I'd love to see Steve chasing him about. You need to video it!"

The daytime TV star relocated to Buckinghamshire from Dundee earlier this year, to be closer to her filming commitments in London. Speaking to HELLO! she said: "The biggest change is I don't have to travel up and down all the time. It's so lovely spending much more time together and Steve is a great cook. The house up there was just too big - we have really downsized - we got rid of lots of furniture and things. It's perfect, really good. The fact we are together, and we can spend more time together is great, and also has meant we can get Angus, our little dog."

The presenter shared a video of her border terrier Angus

Lorraine, who shares a daughter Rosie with her husband, continued: "It's just normal things - we go for a pub lunch at the weekend, and on a Sunday I always had that flight back hanging over me. Like at 4pm I would have to leave and get the flight back down and it's all of that. It makes it a lot easier now, I know we have been together for 30 years, married for 25 years it's almost like another stage in the relationship. Like getting to know each other again and spending time with people."

