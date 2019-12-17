Rachel Riley has treated her fans to a glimpse inside her stylish home – and her Christmas tree is so gorgeous! Taking to Twitter, the Countdown star uploaded a photo of her festive living room, and it features minimalistic walls, a white sofa, wooden floors (complete with chic, champagne coloured rug), artwork hanging on the wall and perhaps most impressively of all, a towering Christmas tree adorned with blue, green and purple lights. The mum-to-be could be seen sitting on the floor of her home, and her budding bump was tucked beneath a festive reindeer jumper. Looks like a cosy day in!

WATCH: Rachel Riley talks her birthday with husband Pasha Kovalev

The TV presenter added the caption: "Happy Christmas jumper day! Hope you raise a tonne @savechildrenuk" and fans were quick to reply to her tweet. One replied: "You're looking fabulous!" Another added: "Oh I love that jumper!"

MORE: Heavily pregnant Rachel Riley attempts to induce labour - see photo

Rachel shared the photo on Twitter

MORE: Heavily pregnant Rachel Riley attempts to induce labour - see photo

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Pasha Kovalev, is heavily pregnant, and last week even joked that she had attempted to induce labour. Rachel shared a photo of some spicy chillies on her Twitter page, admitting she is trying anything to hurry up the arrival of her baby. Spicy food is said to increase the production of the hormone prostaglandin, which can help encourage the body to go into labour. Unfortunately for Rachel, it didn't work. Captioning the snap, she said: "Chilli experiment failed."

Rachel looks as though she is just days away from giving birth and in November, the maths genius spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her birthing plans. She shared: "I've been lucky as it's been plain sailing so far and I'm hoping that's a good indication for the birth and the baby. I'm really enjoying being pregnant. People are so nice and every time someone gives you a seat on the Tube or helps you with your bag, it’s so nice. I’m hoping for a natural birth. We’ve got a doula and I’m going to try hypnobirthing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.