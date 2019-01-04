Take a peek inside Peter Andre and wife Emily's very lavish bedroom The couple were given a very rude awakening

Peter Andre and his wife Emily were the victims of Michael McIntyre's latest prank, which saw the comedian burst into their bedroom in the middle of the night as part of his filming for the Big Show. The Andres were given a very rude awakening when Michael and a mystery guest dressed up in a kangaroo suit slipped into their home.

A topless Peter was seen rubbing his eyes and sitting up in bed as Michael approached him. His lavish bed and cream-coloured headboard – which was made bespoke for the couple by HOS Home – were in full view, while his wife Emily still managed to look glamorous in her PJs with no makeup on.

The pair were pranked by Michael McIntyre

The Australian singer had to guess who was hiding in the kangaroo suit, using clues from inside the animal's pouch. The mystery man was in fact H from Steps, but it took Peter a while to guess. The father-of-four was given a Scrabble set with the letter 'H' missing from the words 'Midnight Games Owl'. He was also handed a miniature wooden structure of some steps. Looking at the steps, he said: "Stairs…" "Stairs," Michael replied. "Anything else you might call that?" "Case, staircase," Peter said, causing his wife Emily, Michael and the TV audience to burst into laughter.

"Ok let's go for another clue," said Michael, brandishing a leek with a microphone tied to it. "Ok what's that?" "That is a mic, on an onion," said Peter. "Is it Mike Spring?" After more thinking time, Peter said: "Mike from Steps!" before eventually realising it was H from Steps.

H from Steps was disguised as a kangaroo

The hilarious clip was shared by the BBC ahead of the show airing on Saturday night. Peter also posted a teaser on Instagram and wrote: "This is how I look when I get woken up... unexpectedly... in the middle of the night... by #michaelmcintyre all will be revealed this Saturday at 7pm on @bbcone."

