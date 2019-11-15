Peter Andre shared a glimpse into his home on Thursday night, and it's beautiful. The father-of-four took to Instagram with a hilarious video of himself and daughter Princess playing catch with an egg, and son Junior could be seen dancing away in the background. Also on show was Peter's stylish living room, featuring grey, crushed velvet sofas, beautiful white concrete floors (that the egg eventually cracked all over!), light blue walls, big wooden doors filled with glass panes and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall. Perhaps most striking off all, though, was an artistic lamp that lit up the room.

Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh relocated to Surrey in 2017 and the Mysterious Girl singer often shares photos of his home on Instagram as he documents his family life. It's clear that Peter knows a thing or two about interior design, and his house is stylishly kitted out, even if there are four children running around!

Peter shared the video on Instagram

The couple's large garden features a Jacuzzi, an immaculate, sprawling lawn, a large glass-topped rattan outdoor dining table with matching chairs plus a huge corner sofa. Pete has also invested in a sweet wooden playhouse for his two younger children to play in.

As his followers saw on Thursday night, Peter's living room features an on-trend grey colour scheme, with faux fur throws, soft cushions and a fluffy rug, making it the perfect sanctuary for all the family to relax.

The couple's kitchen leads directly into the dining room via a large archway. While the dining room has a dark colour scheme, the kitchen is much lighter, with white display and shelving that has numerous vases and keepsakes on display. The dining room might be a little darker, but it's filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors which lead directly out onto the garden. The room is the perfect space for entertaining, with dark blue walls and a black gloss table, along with seating for ten people.

