Ben Shephard delights fans with glimpse into his home - and the colour of his walls might surprise you! The presenter is best known for his role on Good Morning Britain

Ben Shephard took to Instagram on Thursday to share a very cosy glimpse into his beautiful home – and the snaps have got us craving green walls! Taking to Twitter, the Good Morning Britain star uploaded a festive Boxing Day photo of himself drinking port from a glass pipe, and in the background, a seasonal fire could be seen burning away. It seems that the father-of-two has a penchant for the colour green – as his walls were painted a gorgeous mossy colour.

The television star captioned the photos: "Boxing Day – and we're hitting the port pipe. Are these normal? Picked up in NZ on a Lions tour a few years back. Anyone else got one?"

Boxing Day - and we’re hitting the Port Pipe 😳🤣 @joefattorini are this normal?? Picked up in NZ on a Lions Tour few years back!! Anyone else got one? pic.twitter.com/GniiotxyA0 — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) December 26, 2019

Ben shared the photos on Twitter

Needless to say, Ben's fans were thrilled to see what the star is up to while off work, and many replied to his snaps with their own Boxing Day plans. One wrote: "Certainly distinguished for Boxing Day! Myself, I shall mostly be hitting the seafood and chardonnay in Sydney. Not sure I'll be able to spell that by the end of the day!" Another offered an explanation for the use of port pipes, writing: "Love it! They're port sippers and there is logic behind them, besides looking awesome! A vintage port decays from the moment it is exposed to oxygen, so by drinking from the regular rim, you're ruining decades worth of flavour!"

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare romantic photo with wife Annie - and their sons aren't impressed!

Ben often shares photos of his beautiful home

MORE: Ben Shephard celebrates birthday with hilarious message from his sons

This isn't the first time that fans have been offered a glimpse of Ben's home. When he's not working, Ben loves to spend time at the house with wife Annie and their two sons. He often shares photos from the beautiful home on Instagram showing their stylish interiors and their incredible garden, which he is evidently proud of. A keen gardener, Ben has been growing his own fruit and vegetables at home for some time, and also has his own gin bench and fire pit in the garden where he can sit and relax.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.