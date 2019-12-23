Mrs Hinch creates a little getaway snug in her home - and wait until you see it Sophie shared with her 2.9million followers what she had been up to…

Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, revealed to her Instagram followers that she has created a little den for her and her first-born, Ronnie. The Essex-born influencer showed off the extremely cute teepee, and wrote: "Mumma and Handsomes' little getaway … No matter what it takes, I will be squeezing in here too."

The 29-year-old cleanfluencer added: "I want him to know this is our little space. I'm hoping to create different themes inside for different celebrations too. Mum said they're never too young to sit and read to. And of course, Christmas is coming so maybe Santa will leave some surprises in here, too."

The little getaway den features an inflatable chair, a cuddly toy with Ronnie's name on it, cushions, bears, a trunk full of sensory treats and his favourite toys stashed away in grey baskets. There's also a very cute star-shaped night light. Sophie, who has been one of the biggest success stories of 2019, decorated the outside in blue-tinted battery-operated fairy lights.

Her kids tent/teepee was purchased on eBay. It comes in various colours, but Sophie opted for the white, and she revealed to her followers that she paid £28 for it.

