Mrs Hinch reveals the part of your home you probably don't clean often enough We can't look at our light switches in the same way...

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, regularly puts us to shame by sharing pictures and videos of her sparkling home on social media, which is why we listen up when she shares her fabulous cleaning hacks. Although the Instagram cleaning sensation never seems to have a speck of dust floating around, she has revealed that there are some places that need more attention than others - and you'll be surprised by how little you think about them!

Vacuuming carpets, sweeping floors and wiping down sides are obvious ways to keep up-to-date with your cleaning routine, but there are five particular areas of the home that she said tend to be overlooked. They include the grooves in the radiators, door handles, light switches, kitchen cupboard doors and the doormat.

READ: Everything you need to know about Instagram cleaning sensation, Mrs Hinch

Sharing videos of her gorgeous interior on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one took her three million followers around her home as she addressed these problem areas. After wiping down her welcome mat with a squeegee, she then sprayed a diluted version of Zoflora anti-bacterial disinfectant - which is one her go-to cleaning products - to help provide a nice scent for those wiping their feet as they walk in. While we won't look as glamorous as the 29-year-old and we won't be able to use a pretty personalised white bottle, it's definitely worth giving it a try.

"Believe or not, light switches are one of the biggest germ collectors," she explained as she wiped them down. Mrs Hinch also gave her kitchen cupboards some attention, and said is lucky not to have door handles which are huge dirt-collectors in the kitchen.

"Yes I'm only 29 but I would prefer to clean, attempt to cook, sew and buy baskets than go clubbing. That's Mrs Hinch for ya, and I'm proud of it," she previously said. The Essex-born influencer gave birth to her little boy Ronnie back in June 2019, so her ability to keep her home flawless is even more impressive! Excuse us while we run home and grab our rubber gloves.

MORE: Mrs Hinch's pink teddy jumper is a Missguided must-have