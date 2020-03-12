Kris Jenner's family recently went for a staycation at her Palm Springs holiday home, and it looked like they had the most wonderful time. And it sounds like there's a particular feature in the property that's popular with everyone in the family – and that's her pantry! While the Kardashian-Jenner family are health conscious, they like nothing more than indulging in treats during their stay. In an interview with Health, Kourtney Kardashian gave an insight into what kind of food supplies Kris has waiting for her, revealing: "My mum has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself."

The momager's property is located inside a golf resort, and boasts an open-plan living space that her grandchildren have been seen running around in, as well as a large swimming pool. The house has seven bedrooms, stone feature walls and high ceilings, as well as a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, which is perfect for when Kris wants to entertain come the evenings. "I knew my mum bought a gorgeous house in Palm Springs – I don't think I imagined just how spectacular," Khloe Kardashian said upon visiting the property for the first time. "It's breathtaking."

Kris spends the majority of her time in her house in Hidden Hills, and the businesswoman opened up about her home in an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019. "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," she explained. Kris has incredible taste in furniture too. "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she said.

The doting mum lives less than a minute away from her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner and granddaughter Stormi Webster, who often pop over for dinner. The beauty mogul recently opened up about her close relationship with her mum in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I'll just go by her house. We're always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together."

