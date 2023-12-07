Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner spark festive feud with Christmas decorations at lavish mansions

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are fully embracing the festive spirit, each showcasing their own elaborate Christmas displays at their respective homes, sparking a festive feud within the family.

The Kardashian sisters, known for their lavish lifestyles, have taken to social media to flaunt their holiday decorations, leaving fans in awe.

Kim, 43, Khloe, 39, and Kourtney, 44, have shared glimpses of both the interiors and exteriors of their grand mansions, all decked out in holiday grandeur.

Recent aerial photos reveal the extent of their holiday setups, displaying not only the Kardashian sisters' residences but also the homes of matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, and younger sister Kylie Jenner.

© Instagram The Kardashians

Each home reflects its owner's unique style in celebrating the season.

Khloe and Kris, who are neighbors, have adorned their homes with white lights along the roof, doorways, and windows, with bushes, shrubs, and trees also twinkling with festive illumination.

Kim Kardashian shares a peek at her $70 million home's insane Christmas transformation

Kim's home, while slightly more understated, still boasts an impressive display, with nearly every tree on her property wrapped in white holiday lights, creating a magical winter wonderland effect.

Kylie's house is equally stunning, with lights accentuating the roof at various levels, enveloping trees and bushes, and adding a festive touch to fences and shrubbery.

© Instagram Kylie's huge 40ft Christmas tree speaks debate among fans

Recently, Khloe shared a heartwarming social media post featuring her daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, dancing with their cousin Dream, 7, to Christmas music.

The backdrop of their dance was a beautifully decorated dining room, complete with a large Christmas tree adorned with white lights and surrounded by charming reindeer figures.

Khloe's kids pose against the lavish Christmas decor

In a separate post, Khloe gave fans a glimpse of her home's exterior, showcasing a driveway encircled by large bushes strung with yellow-white lights, drawing comparisons to Kim's equally impressive outdoor decor.

Kim kicked off her holiday decorating in November, sharing videos on her Instagram Story as she drove into her driveway, lined with beautifully lit trees, to the tune of Michael Bublé's "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas."

Kourtney's tree

Inside her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion, Kim's minimalist bathroom was transformed into a serene oasis, with rows of Christmas trees just outside the window, casting a warm, festive glow.

Kourtney, on the other hand, has been delighting fans with her playful Elf on the Shelf displays, regularly posting their whimsical antics and adding a touch of fun to the holiday season.

