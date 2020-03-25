Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Scottish home where they are self-isolating due to coronavirus It was confirmed the Prince of Wales has contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are self-isolating at their Scottish residence after he tested positive for coronavirus. The royal couple will be staying at their summer retreat, Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, for the foreseeable future after he became the first British royal to contract COVID-19.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife. The couple even spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt they have fond memories of the home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus

Set on a 53,000-acre estate, the 18th-century residence will be the ideal spot for self-isolating. We haven't often been offered a look inside the private home, but royal fans did get a rare glimpse inside Birkhall when Charles filmed a BBC documentary in 2018 called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

RELATED: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's London residence, Clarence House

Prince Charles inherited the Birkhall estate from the Queen Mother

In one scene, Charles was interviewed in a reception room of the property, showing he has various personal mementos on display. One framed photo on a dresser appears to have been taken at Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018, while another looks to show the Queen with Princes William and Harry when they were younger.

MORE: Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove estate gardens

Birkhall is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate

The 71-year-old has another wooden coffee table with colourful wildflowers in a vase, while a butterfly palm plant stands in a blue and white ceramic planter next to the window, which has floor-length dark curtains hanging over it.

Charles and Camilla spend their summers at Birkhall

As well as his Scottish estate, Prince Charles also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House. The Prince of Wales also inherited the Queen Mother's former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, and opened a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle in 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.