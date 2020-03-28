Ayda Field took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her and her children's alfresco dinner, and the image is incredibly beautiful. In the foreground, a large, wooden outdoor table can be seen placed on gravel. Three of Ayda and husband Robbie Williams' four children are sitting around the table (Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Coco, one), and in the background of the snap, their sprawling, green garden can be seen, soaked in sunshine. The sky was bright blue, and the family also had an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles. Not a bad place to be self-isolating amid the current coronavirus pandemic!

On Tuesday, Ayda again shared an incredible glimpse into the Los Angeles home she and her family are currently self-isolating in, and once more we were left feeling a little jealous. Ayda posted a video showing how she is keeping up her fitness routine, and instead of weights and gym equipment, she utilised kitchen equipment including a casserole dish to add some resistance. Not only did the ten-minute clip give us some inspiration for our own home workouts, but it also offered a rare look inside the family's enormous and very stylish living room.

The huge space has wooden flooring with light walls and traditional beams across the ceiling. A large L-shaped checked sofa has plenty of space for the entire family to snuggle up and watch TV together, while there also appears to be a playpen area where their youngest children can play.

Ayda has also given fans a look at the huge garden the family can take advantage of while social distancing, with pristine lawns and a terrace. The family also has an outdoor swimming pool so there should be plenty to keep them entertained during this period.

