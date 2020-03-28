Ant and Dec have announced that they will be hosting Saturday Night Takeaway from home, and the presenting duo shared a glimpse into their stylish living rooms while they were at it. Taking to Instagram, the pair explained in a split-screen video that they would be hosting their hit weekend show from their respective homes, and in the background, their stylish décor could be seen.

Ant has decorated his lounge with chic, clashing colours. The panelled walls are painted a gorgeous tone of teal, pairing stylishly with a large grey sofa that Ant had punctuated with bright yellow cushions. Behind him, a navy lamp rested on a wooden table alongside a family photo in a silver frame.

Ant's living room

As for Dec's living room, it featured more muted tones, with a running theme of white. The doting dad could be seen sat on his white sofa, and behind him white walls were visible as well as a white lampshade. A darker grey throw could be made out behind him, and next to Dec was a dark side table, both of which balanced out the airy colour scheme beautifully.

Dec's living room

Last week, it was announced on social media that the celeb-filled episode of Saturday Night Takeaway was to be their last live show amid the coronavirus pandemic but, luckily for viewers, the show will still go ahead this weekend, just in a different format.

One of the show's stars, Stephen Mulhern, explained during an appearance on Friday's This Morning that ITV will air a best bits version of the popular show. The presenter, whose new series of In For a Penny also starts this weekend, told Eamonn and Ruth: "I think they're doing the best bits, in fact I know they're doing the best bits."

What's more, the hosts will be watching along at home and live streaming the whole thing – we can't wait!

