Courteney Cox is self-isolating at her home in Malibu during the current coronavirus crisis – and she has more than enough to keep her entertained! Recently, the Friends star took part in an Instagram live with comedienne Celeste Barber, where she was sitting in front of the window which led out to her outdoor swimming pool, which is filled with saltwater and surrounded by a flagstone patio, with incredible views of the ocean. The Monica Geller actress' garden also has an outside bar leading into the kitchen, as well as a large lava-rock fire pit surrounded by a large seating area.

The mother-of-one is staying at home during the lockdown with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco, 15. The trio have been having a lot of fun keeping themselves entertained. Earlier in the week, Courteney shared a TikTok video of herself and Johnny showcasing their dance moves on the landing. The pair had filters on their faces to make them look like children, and many of Courteney's famous friends found it hilarious. Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to comment on the footage, writing: "I, am, dying," while Poppy Delevingne wrote: "Genius!" Goldie Hawn added: "Hilarious!!!" Courteney has also been getting Coco in her social media posts too, and has shared several videos of the teenager singing while she played the piano.

Courteney recently took part in an interview via video link with Jimmy Kimmel, where she gave the host a tour around her incredibly tidy kitchen. Admitting that she needed to go food shopping soon, the star opened up her food cupboards and fridge to show the host that they were nearly empty, but fans were distracted by just how organised it was. "I'll show you my fridge, I've got a lot of junk food but Coco's gone through it, you will see how organised I am. Now there's a lot of empty jars," she said, as she pointed out rows of empty jars lined up neatly on the shelves in her cupboard. She also admitted that she was "so, so proud" of her organisation skills as she opened up her nearly-empty fridge, which had cans of soda lined up neatly. "We need to go to the grocery store which is the scariest part," the Hollywood star said.