Dr Alex George has given a tour of his newly renovated flat on his YouTube channel. The former Love Island star, who has been providing his followers with an insight into the coronavirus pandemic as he tackles the illness on the frontline, has spent the last 18 months converting a one-bedroom top floor flat into a luxury three-bedroom property and, though he has created exactly what he wanted, he will be selling it and taking on another renovation project. Take a look inside…

Dr Alex's kitchen and living area

There is an open-plan living and kitchen area with an exposed brick wall and a Sonos surround sound system. There is also a 68 inch flatscreen TV that can be adjusted to face different angles.

The kitchen boasts its own island with a wine and beer cooler, and a farmhouse-inspired double basin within wooden worktops. For cooking, there is an induction hob with a built-in extractor fan which Alex felt necessary as a visible one would ruin the modern aesthetic.

Dr Alex's bath

In the bathroom, there is a copper radiator that doubles up as a mirror, and the copper theme continues with copper taps and a copper shower head. Alex also had an elevated freestanding bath installed.

Dr Alex's loft bedroom

To get to the loft, Alex had a new spiral staircase built in, complete with black railing. The loft space has been converted into a master suite with a king-sized bed and Velux windows with views of London. There is also a small balcony with wooden flooring and external power, which Alex says was vital for any parties, and a monochrome theme en-suite bathroom with a toilet, sink and shower.

Once the project was complete, Alex took to Instagram to share the news: "Anyone who knows me will know the incredible highs and lows of the last 18 months and how much time and effort has gone into getting my flat to where it is today," he said. "It was genuinely one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am sure anyone who has done similar can relate! It's all done now and I can't lie, I am rather proud of it!" We'd be proud of it too, and we can hardly wait to see what Alex manages with his next property…

