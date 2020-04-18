Ayda Field shares a glimpse of her home cinema – and it looks incredible The Loose Women star shared the photo on Instagram

Ayda Field took to Instagram on Friday night to gently tell off her five-year-old son Charlie, who was up past his bedroom, and while she was at it, the Loose Women star shared a glimpse of her incredible home cinema set up. In the photo, cheeky Charlie could be seen wandering around in his pyjamas, prompting Ayda to write: "Um… Charlie… what are you doing still up? #pastbedtime."

In the background of the snap, a huge projector could be seen on the wall, which we can imagine has come in seriously handy while Ayda, her husband Robbie Williams and their four children self-isolate amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Ayda shared a peek at the cinema on Instagram

What's more, the room that Charlie could be seen in looked so chic! With beautiful wood-panelled walls, slick wooden floors, pretty lamps, a fireplace and two comfy looking armchairs, it's the perfect place to be holed up in while the world remains on lockdown.

And when they're not watching films on the huge screen, children Teddy, seven, Charlie, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day, can no doubt be found spending time in the Los Angeles property's huge outdoor space, which Ayda has shared numerous photos of recently.

In March, the doting mum once again took to Instagram, this time to share a snap of her children eating dinner outdoors, and the image was truly breath-taking. In the foreground, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen placed on gravel, around which three of her children sat. In the background, the family's sprawling garden was visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

Ayda and Robbie own a home in the UK and two in the US, but have chosen to ride out the current coronavirus pandemic in one of their Los Angeles pads.

