Ayda Field has shared a peek into her children's homeschooling set up, and it looks like the perfect environment for learning! Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star uploaded a photo of her kids' book station, and it can easily be recreated at home. More than ten children's books could be seen creatively arranged on a wooden table and on the floor, and impressive drawings lined the walls. The doting mum added: "Homeschool vibes."

WATCH: Ayda Field and her children pull an April Fool's prank on Robbie Williams

Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams share four children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. The happy couple have provided their kids with some amazing spaces to play and learn, and on Tuesday, Ayda even treated fans to a look inside their playroom.

Ayda's homeschooling set up

Packed with everything from a grand piano to a bookshelf full of books and toys and a flat-screen TV, doting dad Robbie could be seen singing in the playroom to the theme tune of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and clearly the whole family has been keeping themselves entertained during this period of self-isolation.

Over the weekend, the couple even treated their oldest child to a cute sleepover. Ayda gave fans a peek inside the "sleepover station" which featured a duvet and several pillows lined up on the floor, along with some Barbies and a teddy bear. And on April Fool's Day, Teddy and Ayda even had some fun tricking Robbie into eating a sandwich filled with toothpaste!

The Williams family is certainly making the most of having Robbie at home. Last Saturday, he was reunited with his wife and children after self-isolating away from his loved ones for three weeks, and of course Ayda captured the magical moment he returned home on video, showing their eldest children running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their LA mansion.

