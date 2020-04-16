Strictly's Amy Dowden shares a rare look inside her modern home The professional dancer appeared on The One Show with Anton Du Beke

Amy Dowden is the latest Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer to join the #KeepDancingChallenge on The One Show, and she's given viewers a rare peek inside her gorgeous home in the process. The professional dancer shared the latest dance routine from her open-plan kitchen and dining room, with double doors leading out to her garden behind her.

The room has cream walls and dark wooden flooring, and grey cabinets with wooden worktops to one side. Amy has several family photos on display, including one with her fiancé Ben Jones, along with two large houseplants and smaller glass plants in jars on the floor alongside the door. Meanwhile, the garden looks ideally set up for Amy and Ben to enjoy the spring sunshine, with a bistro table and two cushioned chairs on the patio next to the lawn.

Amy Dowden shared a new dance routine from her kitchen-diner

The Strictly star doesn't often share photos from her home, but did previously give fans a look inside her bedroom as she shared her hairstyling secrets in an Instagram post. While her bedroom is decorated in calming neutral tones, with a soft grey quilted bedspread and matching bedside tables topped with candles and a carafe of water, Amy has used two pineapple-shaped table lamps to make a cool design statement on either side of the bed.

The Strictly dancer lives with her fiance Ben Jones

Amy has followed in the footsteps of her Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez by recording a dance routine from her home ahead of the BBC's Big Night In. While Janette, Dianne and Amy all filmed indoors, Gorka Marquez danced in the garden of his Manchester home with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, and Aljaz revealed a look at his London garden as he danced on the patio.

