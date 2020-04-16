Ben Shephard's kids have their very own astroturf football pitch in their back garden! The Good Morning Britain star made the revelation on Instagram on Thursday night, when he announced that he would be taking part in a live HIIT session, after being inspired by 99-year-old war veteran Capt Tom Moore, who has raised more than £15m for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

In his video, doting dad Ben revealed that he would share his exercise routine on Instagram, and would be doing it on the mini football pitch, explaining that "he's kicking the boys off, there's no football".

MORE: Ben Shephard's wife has a great hack for making exercise more bearable

Ben shared a glimpse of the pitch on Instagram

MORE: Ben Shephard is learning a surprising new skill with his sons during lockdown! VIDEO

Ben has shared numerous glimpses of his large garden on social media. Featuring not just a football pitch, but also a rustic white shed and leafy arches, the outdoor space even boasts a seemingly never-ending path, with apple trees and vegetable beds.

What's more, in 2019, the father-of-two proudly revealed that he had made his very own gin bench for the outdoor space. In a photo posted to Instagram, two generous gin and tonics were perched on the bench, with Ben writing in the caption: "Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin."

Of course, it's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property, there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features. Ben lives with Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam, who are clearly avid footballers.

It's not only Ben and his children who love to work up a sweat – Annie is also passionate about fitness, and was recently seen on her husband's Instagram riding an exercise bike in the family garden while reading a cookbook and deciding what to make for lunch!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.